Owned by the Dunbar family since the late 17th century, the welcoming estate comprises four scenic working farms and a number of properties – including this newest addition.

The solar powered getaway is perfect for a couple looking to escape the modern world for a few days, with plenty of luxurious touches to enjoy.

There’s a butter-soft corner sofa, a ultra-snuggly Ava Innes cashmere duvet, a mouth-watering welcome hamper and enormous windows from which to enjoy the spectacular views of the romantic 12th century castle.Inside the cabin there’s a sumptuous lounge, a modern-equipped kitchen, an elegant bedroom with comfy king size bed, and a shower room with piping hot water, Highland Soap Co. toiletries, and fluffy Egyptian cotton towels.

Outside there’s a private garden perfect for stargazing, along with a fire-bowl to toast marshmallows and keep you warm.

The surrounding area includes 14 acres of woodland to explore around Duffus House, where you might spot some of the resident red squirrels and roe deer.

The estate also has it’s very own place for a cuppa – the Kula Coffee Hut, serving artisan barista coffee, gourmet hot chocolate, and other treats.

And the cabin is just minutes away from some of Moray’s most beautiful deserted beaches, where there’s a chance of seeing bottlenose dolphins and minke whales.

You can book the Cabin by the Castle at www.hostunusual.com.

