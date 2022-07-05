Scotland is well known for its majestic mountains, lochs and forests, making it a perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

However, it doesn’t stop there. All along the Scottish coastline you can find white sand beaches that rival even the most stunning vistas of the Maldives.

While they may not always be hotspots for tanning due to our Scottish climate, they certainly make up for it by being unspoiled natural wonders.

Scottish Beaches: 10 of the best enchanting white sand beaches in Scotland including Luskentyre

So, if you’re looking for gorgeous beach scenery, save yourself a plane ticket and check out our list of 10 white sand beaches in Scotland.

If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’.

History lovers and outdoor enthusiasts can unite at this expansive beach that boasts stunning views across to the Isle of Taransay. At the north end of the beach you can find Clach MhicLeoid, a legendary standing stone that was erected approximately 5,000 years ago.

Vatersay Bay, also known as ‘Baigh Bhatarsaigh’ or East Beach, is a beautiful unspoilt white sand beach on the Isle of Vatersay, in the Outer Hebrides’ western isles. Vatersay is the southernmost inhabited island in the Outer Hebrides, and boasts some of the most scenic and tranquil vistas in the region.

Only a half hour out from Inverness you can enjoy the white sands of Nairn East Beach that stretch out as far as the eyes can see. What’s more, the picturesque town of Nairn is one of the driest and sunniest places in Scotland - so you’ve got a better chance of getting your fill sunshine at this exquisite location.

Situated southeast of Ross of Mull, and southwest of Loch Assapol, Port Uisken beach boasts pretty white sands and a location that is easily accessible by car. If you’re travelling alone and worried about being lonely, then worry no more. You’ll often find the local population of Highland cows joining you on many beaches across the Isle of Mull.

The above is the location’s Gaelic name, meaning “white strand of the monks.” This gorgeous location looks out towards Mull, Ulva, and Staffa. It also attracts history lovers who are interested in the legend of the monks who lived here as well as their untimely demise by the hands of raiding Vikings.

This is one of Scotland’s most remote beaches as it’s secluded at the narrow north end of the Isle of Barra, located at the tip of the Outer Hebrides. The white shell sands and turquoise water, coupled with exhilarating huge Atlantic waves during stormier seasons, make this an unmissable destination.

Like long walks along the beach? Then this beach is for you as it boasts a three-mile stretch of enchanting white sands. What makes the scenery even more impressive are the famous mountains of Harris that can be seen in the background. In 2021, Lonely Planet listed this “divine” beach on its Top 20 in Europe list.

You can find this beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. At Luskentyre, white sands ripple down to deep aquamarine waters - imparting a feeling of being in a completely different country. Back in 2017, it placed number four in the ‘top 10 UK beaches’ awards.