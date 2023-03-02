Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Best Scottish Films of all Time: 21 of Scotland’s best movies according to our Scotsman readers

Scotland has certainly made its mark on the movie industry over the years and nurtured loyal fans along the way, when we asked you ‘What’s the best Scottish film of all time’ you passionately dropped hundreds of answers - here’s 21 of them.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
2 minutes ago

Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, occasionally dark history and some of the world’s most gorgeous landscapes (even voted ‘Best of the World 2023’ by National Geographic) the country has featured prominently across the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (two huge triumphs for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland’s culture and cinema to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked you, our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ your answers passionately poured in which inspired us to form this list that shows 21 of these best-of-all-time Scottish films.

1. The Angels’ Share, 2012

Set in Glasgow, The Angels’ Share tells the tale of a father who in a life that appears hopeless just narrowly avoids jail time. After a visit to a whisky distillery, he finds inspiration to turn over a new leaf, but can he do it?

Photo: Joss Barratt/Sixteen Films

Photo Sales

2. Local Hero, 1983

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Trainspotting, 1996

A film considered quintessentially Scottish by fans worldwide, Trainspotting is a modern classic which depicts the reality of drug addiction with Ewan McGregor in the lead role.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Highlander, 1986

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

Photo: YouTube

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Scotsman