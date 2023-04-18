Outlander has been credited for sparking a ‘renaissance’ of Scottish languages with expressions like “Sassenach” catching on with the show’s worldwide fanbase.

Outlander season 7 is coming out this summer, but even long-time fans can be confused by the Scottish vocabulary peppered throughout the show. If that includes you, we could say “dinna fash” (don’t worry) but will not because that is an example of the Scots language and today we’re covering Scottish Gaelic.

As a passionate advocate of endangered Scottish languages, the series author Diana Gabaldon has expressed her desire to save the language through her writing and has been widely praised for her Gaelic inclusion.

For Valentine’s Day 2023, we compiled a list of romantic Gaelic phrases in Outlander for all the Jamie and Claire’s of the world. Now, we’re covering a wider spectrum of Gaelic words which - hopefully - you can incorporate into your own daily vocabulary.

Gaelic is far removed from English pronunciation and so phonetics in this article are only well-intended suggestions, websites like Learn Gaelic can help you sound out words like a native. With that said, tiugainn teuchters (“chookin choochters”) i.e., let’s go Highlanders!

1 . Sassenach Thought to derive from the term ‘Saxon’, the Gaelic word “Sassenach” refers to an English person. In Outlander, Jamie uses it as a term of affection when addressing Claire. You can pronounce the word by sounding out “sass-un-nak”. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Slàinte Mhath This is a toast in Scottish Gaelic, traditionally expressed over whisky, which translates to “good health”. The “Slàinte” part refers to health and the “mhath” simply means good. To pronounce this iconic phrase you can say it like “SLANtchih va”. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Mo Nighean Donn Speaking Gaelic, Jamie used the phrase “mo nighean donn” when referring to his wife Claire. If we translate the phrase we get “my brown haired lass” in reference to her striking brunette locks. Pronounce it by saying “mo-neein-down”. Photo: YouTube Screenshot Photo Sales

4 . Pòg mo thòin Simply put, this cheeky expression is used to tell someone to “kiss my a**”. Essentially, letting someone know that you will not be doing that which they have asked of you. To pronounce it, sound out the following: “poke-mo-hoiyn”. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

