Scotland has been producing hit TV shows for the best part of a century, but which ones have had the biggest impact?
After a passionate response to our ‘What’s the best Scottish film of all time’ poll, our minds began wandering to other forms of Scottish entertainment like TV. From satirical comedies to soap operas and so-called ‘Tartan Noir’ dramas, Scotland has produced some exemplary television over the last seventy years.
When we asked you, our Scotsman readers, ‘What’s the best Scottish TV show’ you responded with a wealth of absolute crackers that could make any Scots TV enthusiast well up with nostalgia or laughter.
Here are 24 of Scotland’s best TV shows according to Scotsman readers.
1. Only an Excuse? (1993)
This annual comedy sketch show was broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve) from 1993 to 2020. It was a very popular show and during its final episode in 2020 the ratings revealed that over 1.1 million people tuned in to enjoy its final run - not a bad turnout!
Photo: Submitted
2. Still Game (2002)
Still Game was the most popular answer from our Scotsman readers with some crowning it ‘the best example of Scottish comedy’. It follows pensioners Jack and Victor, residents of Craiglang, who go about their lives with other beloved characters like Navid, Winston, Isa, Boaby the barman and Tam.
Photo: Submitted
3. Take the High Road (1980)
A classic Scottish soap that follows the local residents of Glendarroch village as they wrestle with all kinds of issues from crop failure, to parochial politics and infidelity. It’s not surprising that this TV show was mentioned often as it ran successfully for over 20 years.
Photo: High Road to Glendarroch Wiki | Fandom
4. Tutti Frutti (1987)
Tutti Frutti was a drama series produced by BBC Scotland that was written by John Byrne while featuring talent from the likes of the late Robbie Coltrane who sadly passed away in 2022. It follows the life of ‘The Majestics’ who are a rock ‘n’ roll band who are looking to make it big after 25 years of performing at small-scale Scottish gigs.
Photo: Submitted