1 . Clan Keith - Dunnottar Castle

The Gaelic translation for Dunnottar is "fort on the shelving slope" and this is why the fortress has played such a prominent role in Scottish history back in the 18th century with the Jacobite rising because it was a defensive and strategic location. Described as a "ruined medieval fortress" today you can still explore it at the north-eastern coast of Scotland, 2 miles away from Stonehaven. Photo: jimnix on Flickr