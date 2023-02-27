3 . Portree Youth Hostel

Portree Youth Hostel allows the visitor to explore the town and experience the attractions and hospitality on the Isle of Skye. The opening of Portree Youth Hostel in 2015 was part of a strategic plan to modernise its popular youth tourism destination hostels to meet guests’ expectations. The youth hostel is located in the heart of Portree, the capital of Skye, and one of the most famous destinations in Scotland. The bus station, town square, galleries, shops and restaurants are only a couple of minutes’ away.

Photo: via Booking(.com)