In Scotland hostelling is taken to a whole new level where one can enjoy some of the world’s greatest scenery and wildlife.
Hostels - of which there are hundreds to choose from in Scotland - offer an affordable way to experience the best of the country. When we asked you, our Scotsman readers, where you thought ‘the best hostel is in Scotland’ you offered back many answers that we’ve compiled into the following list of 11 beautiful Scottish hostels for backpackers.
1. Glen Affric Youth Hostel
Glen Affric Youth Hostel is a unique and remote youth hostel in a wide river valley surrounded by high mountains. Situated eight miles from the nearest road, the remote Eco-Hostel offers an unforgettable experience. A former stalking bothy on the Glen Affric Estate is a haven for walkers, nature lovers and those seeking solitude. On the doorstep are 15 Munro hills and good tracks through the valleys for both walking and mountain biking. Be warned as the weather can change in an instant and streams can become difficult to cross after heavy rain.
Photo: via WikiCommons
2. Loch Ossian Youth Hostel
Loch Ossian Youth Hostel is considered one of the most remote in the country. A small, homely eco-hostel, it was converted from the old Corrour Estate loch-side waiting room and located in stunning isolation on the south western shore of Loch Ossian on Rannoch Moor in the West Highlands. Loch Ossian Youth Hostel is reputed to be the most visited eco youth hostel in Europe and has a Gold award from the Green Business Tourism Scheme. The hostel is a perfect base for low level walks, Munro expeditions and bike riding.
Photo: via WikiVoyage
3. Portree Youth Hostel
Portree Youth Hostel allows the visitor to explore the town and experience the attractions and hospitality on the Isle of Skye. The opening of Portree Youth Hostel in 2015 was part of a strategic plan to modernise its popular youth tourism destination hostels to meet guests’ expectations. The youth hostel is located in the heart of Portree, the capital of Skye, and one of the most famous destinations in Scotland. The bus station, town square, galleries, shops and restaurants are only a couple of minutes’ away.
Photo: via Booking(.com)
4. Oban Youth Hostel
Oban Youth Hostel is a renovated Victorian building which provides a gateway to the Inner Hebrides. The youth hostel sits on a sea front location with views over the Firth of Lorne and to the Inner Hebrides. Oban Youth Hostel offers a choice of two buildings, consisting of the original Victorian building and modern lodge to the rear, both offering excellent budget accommodation. Oban Youth Hostel offers traditional multi-share accommodation and private rooms - all rooms both private and shared are en suite.
Photo: Paul Robinson via Flickr