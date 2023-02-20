The Scottish waterfall ranked above the likes of Aira Force in England’s Lake District and it only scratches the surface of the surreal beauty on offer with Scotland’s waterfalls.
Experts at GO Outdoors have ranked the top 15 most beautiful waterfalls in the UK and the Falls of Glomach in the Scottish Highlands was crowned 2nd best and bested only by High Force in County Durham.
Other Scottish waterfalls appeared on the list like Steall Falls in Glen Nevis but as a country that has already been recognised by UNESCO (with many other natural locations considered for UNESCO heritage) Scotland has yet more beautiful waterfalls on offer that are worth seeing.
So, here is our pick of 11 beautiful Scottish waterfalls that you should visit.
1. Falls of Glomach, Ross-shire
These are not quite the highest in Scotland, at 371 feet, found near Morvich. Locals call them the 'gloomy falls' or the 'forbidden falls' because of the menacing rocky drop. Just watch your step on the slippery rocks here. There's a vertigo-inducing steep path to reach them.
Photo: TheUntravelledWorld via Canva Pro
2. Steall Falls, Glen Nevis
In the middle reaches of Glen Nevis are the Polldubh Falls but even more impressive are the mighty Steall Falls which cascade down 393 feet from the mountains of the Mamores. To get there you have to brave it across a three-wire bridge over the river.
Photo: Andreas Gerhardinger via Canva Pro
3. Mealt Falls, Skye
This magical waterfall tips itself over the cliffs of Kilt Rock on the Isle of Skye. It falls from the Mealt Loch to the Sound of Raasay below. Local legend has it that mermaids wait at the bottom of the falls to either greet you or eat you. This is a windy spot in winter so be careful.
Photo: thierry64 via Canva Pro
4. Falls of Bruar, Perthshire
There are a number of powerful waterfalls at this famous spot near Blair Atholl favoured since the 18th century. Robert Burns campaigned to have the “lofty firs and ashes cool” to surround the falls and they still adorn these stunning waterfalls today.
Photo: espy3008 via Canva Pro