Patterns of interlocking stripes on clothing are known as “plaid” by some but this is in fact tartan. The word ‘plaid’ actually originates from the Scottish Gaelic word ‘plaide’ which means ‘blanket’, and it refers to the context of Highland dress where such material would be used to form a kilt - another word connected to the Scots language .

Tartan has been dated back to 3000 BC in some parts of the world and the earliest known tartans in Scotland came in around the 3rd or 4th century, so why is it such a powerful Scottish symbol? It all comes down to Scottish Highland culture and how after the Battle of Culloden in 1746 the British Government passed the Act of Proscription which forbade the use of tartan to suppress Scottish culture which makes its prominence in Scotland today symbolically powerful when we reflect on its history.