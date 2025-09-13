The Scottish town named one of world's best places to see spectacular Autumn colours
A town in Perth and Kinross has been named among the world’s best places to enjoy this year’s autumnal colours.
Pitlochry was listed as the 6th best place across the globe to see spectacular autumn scenes, as part of a guide by Lonely Planet.
The Scottish town, which lies on the River Tummel, was one of just two UK spots to make the list - and even ranked higher than Canada.
The guide said: “Scotland's pine forests might not change colour, but its deciduous trees offer some of the finest fall hues in Europe.”
“Walk out of town to the dam and fish ladder, which separates the Tummel River and Loch Faskally, to get the perfect view of waterside trees as they shed their leaves.”
Perthshire is famously known as Scotland’s Big Tree Country, offering stunning natural beauty all year round.
But from around mid-October, the landscape explodes into a tapestry of red, gold, and orange - making it arguably the best time to take a stroll in the Scottish region.
The guide also mentioned Pitlochry’s annual Enchanted Forest experience, hosted each October, which sees the trees, loch and woodland trails of Faskally come alive with dazzling light and sound installations every year.
Other places to soak up some Scottish autumn scenery include Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland, the Pentland Hills and Glasgow’s Pollock Park. You can read about all of the 15 of the most stunning places to take an autumn stroll, according to Scotsman readers, here.
Top of the list was the ancient capital of Nara, in Japan, a country usually famed for its spring time cherry blossoms.
The guide said visiting Japan in autumn was “every bit as stunning” as the short-lived blossom season, with Nara, a short train ride from Kyoto, a particularly special spot to catch the gorgeous October colour palettes.
The Forest of Dean, a woodland in Gloucestershire, came in second place. Its mixture of oak, beech and sweet chestnut trees offer a stunning display during the Autumn season, which can be enjoyed on foot or on bikes.
New Hampshire in the USA is already famous for its foliage and ranked third on the Lonely Planet list. It suggests a hike through the White Mountains at the start of October to catch the brilliant red maple leaves, or drive to Silver Cascade Falls in Carroll County to enjoy the colours with the backdrop of a 250-foot waterfall.
The other destinations included France, Italy and California - with the lesser known, UNESCO-protected Tatra Mountains in Slovakia, where you might run into some mountain goat-antelopes, ranking 10th.
