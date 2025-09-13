The Scottish town named one of world's best places to see spectacular Autumn colours

The town in Perth and Kinross was listed among destinations including Japan and New Hampshire - and was even ranked above Canada for its stunning autumnal landscapes.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A town in Perth and Kinross has been named among the world’s best places to enjoy this year’s autumnal colours.

Pitlochry was listed as the 6th best place across the globe to see spectacular autumn scenes, as part of a guide by Lonely Planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple stops to take a picture of the autumn colours at Loch Faskally near Pitlochry | Getty Images

The Scottish town, which lies on the River Tummel, was one of just two UK spots to make the list - and even ranked higher than Canada.

The guide said: “Scotland's pine forests might not change colour, but its deciduous trees offer some of the finest fall hues in Europe.”

“Walk out of town to the dam and fish ladder, which separates the Tummel River and Loch Faskally, to get the perfect view of waterside trees as they shed their leaves.”

The loch is a beautiful spot to wander around as the leaves on the surrounding trees change hue | Getty Images

Perthshire is famously known as Scotland’s Big Tree Country, offering stunning natural beauty all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But from around mid-October, the landscape explodes into a tapestry of red, gold, and orange - making it arguably the best time to take a stroll in the Scottish region.

The guide also mentioned Pitlochry’s annual Enchanted Forest experience, hosted each October, which sees the trees, loch and woodland trails of Faskally come alive with dazzling light and sound installations every year.

Other places to soak up some Scottish autumn scenery include Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland, the Pentland Hills and Glasgow’s Pollock Park. You can read about all of the 15 of the most stunning places to take an autumn stroll, according to Scotsman readers, here.

Top of the list was the ancient capital of Nara, in Japan, a country usually famed for its spring time cherry blossoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nara City in Japan won the top spot on the Lonely Planet list | Universal Images Group via Getty

The guide said visiting Japan in autumn was “every bit as stunning” as the short-lived blossom season, with Nara, a short train ride from Kyoto, a particularly special spot to catch the gorgeous October colour palettes.

The Forest of Dean, a woodland in Gloucestershire, came in second place. Its mixture of oak, beech and sweet chestnut trees offer a stunning display during the Autumn season, which can be enjoyed on foot or on bikes.

Trees with autumn foliage in the White Mountains, New Hampshire | De Agostini via Getty Images

New Hampshire in the USA is already famous for its foliage and ranked third on the Lonely Planet list. It suggests a hike through the White Mountains at the start of October to catch the brilliant red maple leaves, or drive to Silver Cascade Falls in Carroll County to enjoy the colours with the backdrop of a 250-foot waterfall.