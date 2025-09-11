The line was blocked after a report of a car on the track between Perth and Dunkeld.

A major rail line has reopened after a car crashed onto the track in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Services on the Highland Main Line were disrupted after reports of a vehicle on the track between Perth and Dunkeld.

At around 5:30 this morning, Network Rail said it was working with the police to deal with the incident.

Image of the crashed vehicle from Network Rail | Network Rail

At around 8:30, it shared an update saying it was working with recovery colleagues to remove the vehicle from the track.

ScotRail said replacement bus services were in place while the line was closed.

The line has now reopened as of 10am following track inspections.

ScotRail said the first services running are the 10.32am service from Edinburgh to Inverness, and the 10.50am service from Inverness to Edinburgh.