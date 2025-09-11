Highland Main Line: Incredible photo shows smashed up car after crash onto Scottish train track
A major rail line has reopened after a car crashed onto the track in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Services on the Highland Main Line were disrupted after reports of a vehicle on the track between Perth and Dunkeld.
At around 5:30 this morning, Network Rail said it was working with the police to deal with the incident.
At around 8:30, it shared an update saying it was working with recovery colleagues to remove the vehicle from the track.
ScotRail said replacement bus services were in place while the line was closed.
The line has now reopened as of 10am following track inspections.
ScotRail said the first services running are the 10.32am service from Edinburgh to Inverness, and the 10.50am service from Inverness to Edinburgh.
It said replacement buses will remain on standby and ticket acceptance in place.
