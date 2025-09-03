2 . Galloway Forest Park

Another vast wooded wilderness, Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland near Newton Stewart, is the largest forest park in the UK. Perhaps best-known for its status as a recognised dark sky park (it's a pretty good place to go looking for the Northern Lights), it's also glorious to visit during the day. Look out for red deer and even wild goats as you admire the colourful autumn foliage. | Canva/Getty Images