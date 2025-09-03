Some of Scotland's best autumn walks.placeholder image
Best Scottish Autumn Walks 2025: Here are 15 of the most stunning places to visit - according to Scotsman readers

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:31 BST

Looking to stretch your legs? Out readers have some suggestions.

Scotland is a country blessed with incredible walks taking in amazing landscapes - from rugged coastal paths and mountain trails, to glorious glens and lush woodland.

There’s never a bad time to go for a hike, but autumn can be a pretty magical time in our country.

The summer crowds of tourists have left for another year, the trees are turning a million shades of yellow, red and orange, and it’s the best time to spot some of our most elusive wildlife.

We asked our army of readers to suggest the best spots for an autumn stroll and they did not disappoint - coming up with a wide range of suggestions, from the Borders to the Highland - and from short walks to epic adventures.

Here are 15 of the best.

Set in the Perthshire countryside, the Hermitage offers a stunning walk along the River Bran. As well as towering trees there's a spectacular waterfall and the picturesque Georgian folly of Ossian's Hall. It's easy to get to too - making it a perfect place for an autumn walk.

1. The Hermitage

1. The Hermitage

Set in the Perthshire countryside, the Hermitage offers a stunning walk along the River Bran. As well as towering trees there's a spectacular waterfall and the picturesque Georgian folly of Ossian's Hall. It's easy to get to too - making it a perfect place for an autumn walk. | Canva/Getty Images

Another vast wooded wilderness, Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland near Newton Stewart, is the largest forest park in the UK. Perhaps best-known for its status as a recognised dark sky park (it's a pretty good place to go looking for the Northern Lights), it's also glorious to visit during the day. Look out for red deer and even wild goats as you admire the colourful autumn foliage.

2. Galloway Forest Park

2. Galloway Forest Park

Another vast wooded wilderness, Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland near Newton Stewart, is the largest forest park in the UK. Perhaps best-known for its status as a recognised dark sky park (it's a pretty good place to go looking for the Northern Lights), it's also glorious to visit during the day. Look out for red deer and even wild goats as you admire the colourful autumn foliage. | Canva/Getty Images

A popular choice with out readers, and easily accessible from Edinburgh, the Pentland Hills offer endless trails and paths, linking several picturesque reservoirs.

3. The Pentlands

3. The Pentlands

A popular choice with out readers, and easily accessible from Edinburgh, the Pentland Hills offer endless trails and paths, linking several picturesque reservoirs. | Canva/Getty Images

Our readers' top choice in Glasgow is the stunning Pollok Country Park. Its has extensive woodlands for leaf peepers plus lovely gardens, a riverside walk, a play park and plenty more - including being home to the Burrell Collection museum. You might even be lucky enough to bump into some Highland Cows.

4. Pollok Country Park

4. Pollok Country Park

Our readers' top choice in Glasgow is the stunning Pollok Country Park. Its has extensive woodlands for leaf peepers plus lovely gardens, a riverside walk, a play park and plenty more - including being home to the Burrell Collection museum. You might even be lucky enough to bump into some Highland Cows. | Canva/Getty Images

