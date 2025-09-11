Scotland’s biggest Halloween light show returns with a nearby staycation option at Campsie Glen Holiday Park.

Glasgow is set to glow once again this Autumn as the city’s Botanic Gardens prepare to host GlasGLOW, Scotland’s largest Halloween light show, now in its eighth year. Running from October 24 to November 2, the much-loved event is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors.

The show will pay tribute to the city’s culture and character through nine larger-than-life light installations, from nods to the celebrated Garden Festival to a reimagined Clockwork Orange.

With demand for tickets and nearby accommodation high, Campsie Glen Holiday Park, part of Largo Leisure Holidays, is ideally placed for families, couples and groups looking to make the most of their visit.

Campsie Glen Holiday Park

Just 14 miles from the event (around a 30 minute drive), the park sits at the foot of the Campsie Hills and offers a tranquil retreat after an evening at one of the city’s busiest events.