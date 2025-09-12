Police were called on Thursday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Officers received a report of a sexual assault in the town at around 2.55pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the woods at The Den on Dunnikier Way was taped off yesterday afternoon, and blocked paths at Middle Den.

Officers are investigating. | Fife Jammer Locations

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The woods, opposite Kirkcaldy High School, were sealed off surround 3pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.