Fife crime: Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police investigate after sexual assault

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Police were called on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Officers received a report of a sexual assault in the town at around 2.55pm on Thursday.

A section of the woods at The Den on Dunnikier Way was taped off yesterday afternoon, and blocked paths at Middle Den.

Officers are investigating.placeholder image
Officers are investigating. | Fife Jammer Locations

The woods, opposite Kirkcaldy High School, were sealed off surround 3pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”

