Fife crime: Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police investigate after sexual assault
Police have launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.
Officers received a report of a sexual assault in the town at around 2.55pm on Thursday.
A section of the woods at The Den on Dunnikier Way was taped off yesterday afternoon, and blocked paths at Middle Den.
The woods, opposite Kirkcaldy High School, were sealed off surround 3pm.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.
“Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”