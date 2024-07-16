10 of the best beaches in Scotland, from Fife to the Highlands and islands

By Ilona Amos
Published 16th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Scotland is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the UK, from deserted coves in remote beauty spots to popular sandy shores just a stone’s throw from the biggest cities.

The Scotsman has gathered together a list of ten of the best seaside treasures across the country, whether you are seeking a tropical-esque paradise or somewhere to take to the water in your birthday suit.

The wild and unspoiled Sandwood Bay in Sutherland has often been named the most beautiful beach in Britain. Here, The Scotsman has rated ten of the best beaches for visitors and locals alike. Picture: Getty Images

1. Sandwood Bay

The wild and unspoiled Sandwood Bay in Sutherland has often been named the most beautiful beach in Britain. Here, The Scotsman has rated ten of the best beaches for visitors and locals alike. Picture: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
White sand, crystal-clear waters and a mountain backdrop combine to make this beach in the Outer Hebrides one of the most stunning in Scotland and one that is consistently ranked among the best in the world

2. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris

White sand, crystal-clear waters and a mountain backdrop combine to make this beach in the Outer Hebrides one of the most stunning in Scotland and one that is consistently ranked among the best in the world Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Colourful wooden beach huts line the shore at Findhorn beach, on the Moray coast

3. Findhorn, Moray

Colourful wooden beach huts line the shore at Findhorn beach, on the Moray coast Photo: Cavan Images

Photo Sales
West Sands is a attractive and popular beach by the historical Fife town of St Andrews

4. West Sands at St Andrews, Fife

West Sands is a attractive and popular beach by the historical Fife town of St Andrews Photo: VisitScotland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandFifeScotsman
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice