10 of the best beaches in Scotland, from Fife to the Highlands and islands

The Scotsman has gathered together a list of ten of the best seaside treasures across the country, whether you are seeking a tropical-esque paradise or somewhere to take to the water in your birthday suit.
1. Sandwood Bay
The wild and unspoiled Sandwood Bay in Sutherland has often been named the most beautiful beach in Britain. Here, The Scotsman has rated ten of the best beaches for visitors and locals alike. Picture: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris
White sand, crystal-clear waters and a mountain backdrop combine to make this beach in the Outer Hebrides one of the most stunning in Scotland and one that is consistently ranked among the best in the world Photo: Getty Images
3. Findhorn, Moray
Colourful wooden beach huts line the shore at Findhorn beach, on the Moray coast Photo: Cavan Images
4. West Sands at St Andrews, Fife
West Sands is a attractive and popular beach by the historical Fife town of St Andrews Photo: VisitScotland