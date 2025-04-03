When you think of perfect white sands and turquoise waves lapping the shore, Scotland may not be the first place that comes to mind.

But we have an almost endless supply of beautiful beaches – including many which could easily be mistaken for a spot in the Caribbean (although the water temperature should soon bring you back to your senses).

From island sands to city beaches, and coral bays to famous filming locations, the Scottish coastline really does have it all.

With the warmer weather now here, many of us are thinking about heading out to enjoy some sand and sea, so we thought we’d take a look at which beaches rank highest when it comes to visitors’ reviews - from foreign tourists to local daytrippers.

Here are the top 11 - according to travel website TripAdvisor.

1 . Luskentyre With its white sand and turquioise waters, the beach on Luskentyre Bay on the Isle of Harris takes top spot - and no wonder. One reviewer said: "It is a little slice of Maldives on the Outer Hebrides - honestly worth the drive."

2 . Portobello Beach When it comes to city beaches in Scotland, there's no doubt that Edinburgh's Portobello Beach is the best. One happy beachgoer said: "Great vibe. Stunningly beautiful very long beach. Great places to eat and drink. Nice folks along the way. Could live there!"

3 . Achmelvich Beach Regularly topping the list of Scotland's cleanest beaches, Achmelvich Beach is in the north west of Scotland, three miles north west of Lochinver, and accessed by a single track road. One happy visitor said: "This is an incredible beach that you must visit. It's one of the best beaches in the UK. It looks stunning during sunny days and is a perfect spot for paddleboarding or enjoying water activities."

4 . Calgary Bay Calgary Bay, on the beautiful iland of Mull, takes fourth spot: One reviewer said: "I wouldn't normally review a beach but this was really special. White sand, turquoise water. Had the place to ourselves for most of our walk. Easy, free parking. Dog loved it!"