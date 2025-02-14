The most romantic Scottish walking routes from Pitlochry to Glencoe

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the award-winning Crerar Hotels Group have compiled a list of the most romantic walking trails around some of Scotland’s most spectacular locations near their stunning properties, perfect for a break with your other half.

Inveraray

The picturesque Argyll town of Inveraray is not only home to Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, but also lush forest trails and scenic lochside walks that boast impressive views. The relatively easy Dùn na Cuaiche woodland walk begins at the base of Inverary Castle, and the path leads up to the Dùn na Cuaiche watchtower, boasting an impressive skyline view over Loch Fyne.

The Inveraray Forest Circuit walking route allows you to experience the entire town of Inveraray around a single 10-kilometre circuit, while those looking to keep the kids entertained can tour The Gruffalo and Fairy Trail at Ardkinglas Woodland Garden, which uses a board with extracts from the Scots version of the Gruffalo to tell the story along the way.

Nairn

If you’re more of a ‘beach bum,’ the beaches in Inverness are some of the best in Scotland. Nairn has two well-known beaches – Nairn Beach and Nairn’s East Beach - both stretching miles long with glorious views across the Moray Firth - enjoy beautiful sunsets, and if you’re lucky, even the colourful skies of the Northern Lights.

Those looking to take a secluded, romantic stroll may be able to find the secret beach, also known as Whiteness Sands and often quiet due to rarely being known by visitors.

Brora Beach is one of the area’s more rugged beaches, which is rich in wildlife, and you can often spot some amazing sea life swimming near the shores including seals and dolphins.

Ballater

Ballater is a beautiful Victorian village in the heart of Royal Deeside within the Cairngorms National Park, and home to Balmoral Castle.

Balmoral Castle boasts miles of beautiful grounds ready to be explored as well as eleven historical cairns built by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 1800s, the most famous of the eleven being the Prince Albert Cairn, which offers panoramic vistas across the stunning countryside landscape.

The Balmoral Cairns are only accessible by one of two walking options; a direct walk to Prince Albert’s Cairn, or the full circular walk of the Balmoral Cairns – be sure to pack your walking boots and prepare for an uphill journey! Reward yourself with a wee tipple at Balmoral Arms, a traditional Scottish inn with luxurious interiors and locally inspired cuisine.

Glencoe

Glencoe has a range of walks allowing walkers the opportunity to discover some of the most stunning nature spots in arguably the most famous glen in Scotland. The challenging Coire Gabhail walk takes you through the rocky hanging valley between the first two ‘sisters’ of the Three Sisters mountains. And the Devil’s Staircase, one of the highlights of the long-distance footpath on the West Highland Way, is challenging but extremely popular.

The Two Lairigs Walk is a fairly easy, yet longer circular walk, while the tranquil Glencoe Lochan Trail is a firm favourite for families and dog walkers. The Glencoe Inn and Gathering is a Highland hub in the heart of Glencoe village, that makes the perfect base for the above walking trails and hikes.

Pitlochry

Pitlochry, in the heart of Highland Perthshire, is a walker's paradise. Surrounded by dramatic scenery, Pitlochry has a host of well-marked routes, ranging from a gentle stroll to a challenging hike that all start and finish in the town centre. The short walk at Pitlochry Dam and Fish Ladder provides access to the Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre, and is excellent for kids, while the Falls of Bruar walk is often described as ‘Perthshire's Greatest Walk’.

The more challenging Ben Vrackie offers spectacular views over Pitlochry and suitable for those looking for a reasonable climb in Scotland. The looming Ben Vrackie mountain can be seen from Fonab Castle Hotel & Spa, a truly unique yet luxurious five-star castle hotel.

Dunkeld

The historic town of Dunkeld is a gateway to the Highlands and set on the grand River Tay. The Atholl Woods circuit on the north side of Dunkeld has stunning points along the way including Cally Loch, Polney Loch and Mill Dam – a great spot for lunch. On the Hermitage and Braan Path, walk within the sheltered woods along the River Braan to Ossian's Hall in The Hermitage, where you can admire the impressive Black Linn Falls.

