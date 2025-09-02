Seeing the Northern Lights appears on many people’s ‘bucket lists’, with hordes of tourists flocking to Iceland each year hoping to catch the magical sight.

But Scottish people probably won’t have to travel so far this autumn and winter, as the solar activity that creates the perfect conditions to see the phenomenon is at its maximum point in 2025.

The sun reaching the peak of its 11 year ‘activity cycle’, when it ejects huge numbers of electrically charged particles towards our planet.

Some of these particles collide with the Earth , with some becoming caught in the planet’s magnetic field, where they are attracted to the north and south poles.

This collection of particles collide with atoms and molecules already present in the atmosphere, heating them up and causing them to glow – creating the Northern Lights.

You’ll have to wait until 2036 for the next time it’ll be as likely to see the Aurora Borealis.

As if to prove the point, they were visible in skies across the UK on the first day of autumn , on the evening of Monday, September 1.

For the best chance to see them you need to head to the far north of Scotland, or somewhere there’s little in the way of artificial light.

But the strength of some recent Northern Lights means they can even be seen from Scotland’s Capital - although you’ll still have to make a little efort to get a good view.

Then it’s just a matter of making a regular check of the Aurora Watch website, which measures the amount of solar activity each day, to let you know when it’s worth heading out to try your luck.

If you get a red warning then hop in the car and drive somewhere dark.

Here are 10 of the best in and around Edinburgh to go aurora hunting.

1 . Arthur's Seat You're not going to be able to entirely get away from light pollution in a large city like Edinburgh, so the best places to check out the night sky are all up high. Hike up Arthur's Seat on a clear autumn evening and you can have both great views of the city below and the constellations - and possible Northern Lights - above.

2 . Blackford Hill There's a reason why the Royal Observatory is located at Blackford Hill. The elevated position allows for great views over much of the night sky, while it's surprisingly dark considering it's less than an hour's walk from the city centre.

3 . Calton Hill Another place in the heart of Edinburgh that is good for stargazers is Calton Hill. Head to the part furthest away from the city centre for the best views of the sky.