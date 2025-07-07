Stunning Scottish Coastal Walks 2025: Here are 12 of the best walks on Scotland's beautiful coast

One thing Scotland is blessed with is coastline - including islands , we have nearly 19,000 km of it to enjoy.

From castles perched atop clifftops and bustling colonies of seabirds , to perfect white sand beaches and wondrous rock formations, the Scottish coastline has it all.

And it’s pretty accessible to most of the population, with the farthest point from the sea being just 67km (that’s Glen Quoich, near Braemar, for fact fans).

For those who want to walk it there are hundreds of miles of well-maintained coastal paths to enjoy.

Here are 12 of our favourite stretches for you to enjoy this summer.

1 . Rackwick to the Old Man of Hoy One of many great coastal walks on Orkney, this stunning 9km walk along dramatic cliffs takes you past Rackwick Bay to the famous Old Man of Hoy sea stack. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Buckie to Cullen This 12km section of the Moray Coastal Trail offers sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, charming fishing villages and a series of remarkable rock structures, including the Bow Fiddle Rock, the Whale’s Mouth, and the Three Kings. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Elie to St Monans This hour-long part of the Fife Coastal Path takes in the two beautiful East Neuk villages of Elie and St Monans, the ruins of Ardross Castle, romantic Lady's Tower, a picturesque lighthouse and numerous sandy coves. A short diversion takes you to Ardross Farm Shop for picnic supplies. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . John o' Groats to Duncansby Head Located on the far north coast of Scotland, this walk starts at John O'Groats and takes in the Duncansby Head Lighthouse, enormous seas stacks, and dramatic cliffs populated by thousands of sea birds. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales