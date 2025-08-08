Inside the rugged and romantic East Lothian holiday retreat, with its own private beach

If life gets hectic, we can’t think of a better retreat than self-catering property The Lookout.

This beach house, which was designed by Studio LBA in Kinross, is situated on a private sandy bay, which is a mile or so from North Berwick. It’s owned by couple Stephanie and Ryan Lothian, whose other property, Williamstone Farm Steadings, was featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2019.

We asked Stephanie to tell us more.

How did The Lookout come into being?

We’re based in North Berwick and it was during our lockdown walks along the beach that we spotted an old holiday house for a local couple at Canty Bay, east of North Berwick. Called Chilliwack Cottage, it was originally built in 1935 but had reached the end of its natural lifespan, with extensive maintenance required.

My husband and I have been involved in several renovation projects from smaller scale Edinburgh apartments to a Grade B listed holiday cottage The Barn at Williamstone Farm Steadings, in North Berwick. We fell in love with the potential for this beach house, bought it off market, and the project began. The planning process took around two years but the demolition and build was relatively quick, with The Lookout officially open and welcoming guests from July 2024.

Who does it attract?

It is a private holiday let, with bookings only available directly through our website. Stays are available from £370 (off season) or £550 (peak season) per night. It sleeps two to four and is designed as a tranquil escape for adults, not suitable for pets or children under the age of eight. It’s also only accessible on foot via a 350 yards grass pathway so it is therefore not suitable for those with mobility issues. In the first year, it has mainly attracted couples from around Scotland as well as some international guests.

Tell us more about its location

We’ve lived in North Berwick for years and our son Lewis has grown up here, so we have many happy memories locally. To own a beach house in such a prime location with its stunning outlook was an opportunity we didn’t want to miss. It’s the perfect hybrid of secluded but not remote. At the Lookout you feel a million miles from home and civilisation yet you’re only a few minutes drive from North Berwick town. It means you could nip out and buy a pint of milk, or if you bought a fish supper, it would still be warm when you unwrap it back at The Lookout.

What are the views like, and the light?

The Lookout is perched at the far end of a beautiful sandy bay with uninterrupted views out towards the Bass Rock and the Firth of Forth.The light and views are ever-changing with the seasons. On a clear day you can see out as far as the Fife coast, yet on a stormy day you can’t even see Bass Rock. Some guests have been lucky enough to spot the aurora borealis as well as minke whales, an orca pod and dolphins. You can also regularly watch John, the local lobster fisherman, collecting his catch of the day.

Why did you choose Scottish architects Studio LBA?

We’ve worked with Lynsay Bell Manson at Studio LBA on our previous projects, including The Barn, and she just ‘gets it’. She is always on board with our vision and her sympathetic design style to this type of build, and integration of sustainable materials made this partnership a perfect match.

What was their brief?

It was quite open as we trusted Lynsay understood our vision, but there were restrictions implemented by planning. When we first invited her to the site, she could see beyond the original dilapidated timber structure and she took in the breathtaking panoramic views and said ‘you have to do it’. She really gave us the confidence to make something truly great.

Studio LBA implemented a design-led approach to create a thoughtful and considered new beach house that celebrated the panoramic views across the Firth of Forth and created a positive impact on the surroundings.

Due to the severely deteriorating nature of the existing cottage, they proposed a replacement cabin of a similar size and scale which would protect and enhance the coastal character.This included using contextually-driven low maintenance materials, such as blackened timber cladding and pearl-beige window frames.

What are your favourite features?

We adore the finished result, so much so that we always like to reserve a couple nights once a month to visit as a family with our 16 year-old son. The view has to be one of our favourite features, it is so dynamic and changes with the seasons. On a calm day, to stand barefoot on the deck and hear the waves wash onto the shore is so peaceful. It’s also therapeutic to sit cosy inside and watch the wind and rain lash against the windows on a stormy winter night.

What were your inspirations for the decor?

We worked with Rachel and Laura at Hen & Crask, an interior design studio based in Edinburgh’s New Town. They took inspiration from the natural surroundings of Canty Bay to curate beautiful luxurious interiors in this cool adult beach haven.

Any Scottish designers/artists that you used?

We were lucky to work with an amazing team of experienced and skilled tradespeople throughout the project, some to note include:

● Jonnie Schofield (ex British canoeist and Olympic medalist) from Field and Thorn woodcraft. He made the outdoor sofas, table and sunset bench.

● Soo Burnell is the artist behind the two pictures in the living room which were taken at nearby Tyninghame beach.

● The kitchen was made just a few miles away at Fenton Barns by Archispek

● The incredible James Boam blacksmith from Barmagachan Forge designed and built the balcony.

● Artisan Roofing, based in Edinburgh.

● Glenalmond timber for the cladding.

Instagram @the_lookout_nb