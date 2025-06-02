Inside the arty and cool property that's won Scotland's Home of the Year

There were so many beautiful properties in the running, it was a tricky one to call, but Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 has been unveiled.

The winner of the BBC Scotland seven-part series is Hilltop House - an airy and contemporary converted farm steading that combines a unique blend of arty mid-century style and insouciant Californian cool.

This property, near the Aberdeenshire village of Pitmedden, is home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, who own an art business, as well as their teenage son, Chase, and dogs Enzo and Dino. The couple’s interior design look is a joint effort that was inspired by nature and their sustainable ethics.

They have taken home their SHOTY trophy to display in their very stylish open-plan living room and kitchen, which features artfully mis-matched light fittings and chairs.

Hilltop House’s other winning features included a slouchy mustard yellow sofa, a collection of graphic prints, and a peachy pink bathroom with a line drawing of a sausage dog on the wall.

SHOTY judge and interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones said: “This home managed to feel perfect in every way whilst still feeling like a place where real people live. I particularly loved the way their art was reflected in their choices of colour and furniture managing to create the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication”.

Interior Designer Banjo Beale added: “It’s an artful sanctuary - every corner tells a story, and it’s quiet and charismatic all at once”.

While the third judge, architect Danny Campbell said: “This was a home that manages to be both deeply personal and architecturally ambitious. There’s a clarity of vision that’s rare: every corner feels considered, every material honest, every space deliberate and thought through. It felt like the building was completely in tune with the people who lived there, which is especially impressive for a conversion”.

The property qualified as a finalist when it won episode two, North East and Northern Isles, which was screened in April.

For the grand final at Glasgow’s House For an Art Lover, it competed against five other shortlisted homes - Sandstone Bungalow in Giffnock; Wee City Nook in Edinburgh; The Tree House in Broughty Ferry; An Cala Cottage on the Isle of Skye, and Craigmount, near Dalbeattie.

Ms Zanoni said: “It has been such a lovely experience all around, and to win it has been fantastic. After watching the shows and getting to see our competition in detail, it really must have been a hard decision to make.”

Mr Labrooy added: “It's great to win. The house is a reflection of our tastes and personalities and we are proud of what we have created.”