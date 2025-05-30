Inside the charming and immaculate East Lothian home that's on sale for offers over £1m

As far as romance goes, it’s hard to top an Arts and Crafts property.

It’s something to do with the red clay tiled roofs, the asymmetry, and the sense of light and space inside.

Kittlestane in Longniddry is a good case in point. This beautiful five bedroom and three bathroom house has just come on the market through Coulter’s estate agent at offers over £1m.

We asked the current resident, Stephanie Wason, who owns the property with her husband Sam Wason, to tell us more about the beautiful family home that they share with their three children.

Tell us about the building

It was built in the Thirties during the Arts and Crafts era. It’s got loads of beautiful windows that flood the house with light, and we especially love the original octagonal windows that are in the family room, as well as the downstairs WC and the master bedroom – all echoing the shape of the turret and the main bedroom. These features give the house so much charm and character.

The décor is very clean and neutral – is that your preferred style?

I love clean, neutral, modern interiors that complement the original features and essence of this house. It actually took a couple of goes to get it right – a great month for the painters! –because I originally tried to replicate the style we had in our Morningside townhouse, but it didn’t suit this coastal, slightly more dramatic house. It’s a balance to complement the original building with my style and practical modern family life. Now, it feels just right.

Tell us about the lovely pastel bathroom – how did you come up with the idea?

I fell in love with the Cole & Son Nuvolette wallpaper with clouds on it, so I took it into a bathroom showroom, where I spotted the perfect pink basin. It came together from there. The room has underfloor heating too, so it’s as cosy as it is pretty, and the hexagonal tiling is a nod to the quirky windows.

Which is your favourite room?

Our main living room. It strikes the balance I love – clean and modern but with traditional tones. The glass doors opening out onto the garden are amazing most of the year, and when it’s not quite warm enough, we light the huge fire. I painted the fireplace and beams in a very pale Kensington Rose (by Mylands) – it’s nearly white with a subtle pink undertone. It’s such a fresh combination with the contrast of our navy Long Island sofa (from sofa.com)– honestly the comfiest sofa we’ve ever had. It’s my favourite room because it’s where we spend the most time as a family and we have so many lovely memories of being in there..

What have been your happiest times in the house?

There’ve been loads – BBQs and garden parties with friends and family, of course – but some of the best times have just been us five enjoying the house together. The kids play for hours in the garden – there’s always something to discover – and the house is great for everyone doing their own thing but then coming back together. We love weekends with no plans, just enjoying the space and the garden and gin and tonics in the sun once the kids have gone to bed.

Tell us more about the garden – are there any plants or trees that really thrive?

We inherited an absolutely beautiful garden. The previous owner was a brilliant gardener and put so much thought into it. Throughout the year, something’s always in bloom – from rhododendrons and roses to hostas, and we’ve got some amazing trees, including a quaking aspen, Japanese acer, cedar tree and fruit trees: plum, pear and apple. I love cutting flowers from the garden to make posies – my youngest called them ‘Kittlestane buffets’ when he was wee and couldn’t say bouquets, so that name has stuck, We’ve added a greenhouse and raised beds where we grow fruit and veg. The kids are really into the project and there’s something so rewarding about eating food you’ve grown yourself.

What’s it like living in Longniddry? Any favourite restaurants, shops or things to do?

It’s brilliant – I honestly wish we weren’t leaving. The community is amazing. We were welcomed straight away and it’s felt like home ever since. We’re at the beach constantly; the kids love it, and we’ve had some brilliant BBQs there with friends while they run wild. I love a bit of cold water swimming (well, dunking!). We live on a golf course, which my husband is very happy about. The girls love Foxlake for wakeboarding and surfing, and my son’s always off playing rugby, football or tennis – the courts are just a minute’s walk from the house. The new development in Longniddry village is bringing even more amenities, like a Margiotta with Waitrose stock, a gym, yoga and massage studio, and a new café. Our go-to restaurant is The Leddie in Aberlady, which we can walk or cycle to, and we’ve got high hopes for the new owners of the Longniddry Inn.

I really think Longniddry is the best place to live in East Lothian – it’s just 18 minutes by train into Edinburgh, but you get peace, community, and the beach – all without the crowds you get in the more touristy spots. It’s still a private, calm, and genuinely special place to live.

For more information on the property, see www.coultersproperty.co.uk