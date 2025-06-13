This unique property in Edinburgh’s Barnton Gardens is guaranteed to give you an instant earworm involving a certain song by the Eagles.

And, indeed, The Hacienda is a lovely place, with its SoCal vibes that make Scotland seem just a few degrees warmer.

This 2580 square foot three-bedroom property was designed in 1980, and has real California soul, with a spiral staircase, a Mexican tiled kitchen island, open plan living spaces and a lush garden that has direct access to the 18th tee of The Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society. It’s also spread across two floors, or three if you count the large floored attic.

If this sounds like your style, the house is now on the market, via estate agent The Modern House, at offers over £900,000.

We asked long-term resident Christine Gupta, who owns the property with her husband, Ash, to tell us more about her retro and very cool home.

Why are you moving on?

We’re both getting older so it’s time for us to do a bit of downsizing.

Tell us more about the building and its design?

It was built in 1980 to a design by architect Gareth Hutchison and developer Derek Edgar who had lived for some years in San Diego and brought the SoCal influence to the building’s aesthetic, so that was its inspiration. We bought it in 1984 having fallen in love with it at first glance and have been very happy here ever since.

The interior looks like the inside of a shell. Was that their inspiration?

The aesthetic has a specific design purpose. The whole house was ahead of its time as it is actually a thermally efficient heat pump. The open plan allows the warmth to flow and radiate throughout the structure.

It's very Seventies inside, is that an era that you love?

Yes, some of the features remind people of the houses in Seventies films like Dr No – the open fires, the spiral staircase, the split-level open space and the cocktail bar. The free-flowing layout makes it a very social space.

Your artworks really complement the space, where did you find the paintings?

The majority of the work is mine. I started painting in 2014 and now have my work in private collections around the world. You can see more at christineguptart.com . The tapestries came from a tiny specialist shop in Fulham that sold Peruvian hangings and they fitted in perfectly with the feel of the house.

Which are your favourite spaces?

The kitchen is a favourite as it’s the heart of the house and people often say they feel like they’re on holiday when they first walk into it. The open plan living area is wonderful for entertaining and enjoys light from three sides with beautiful views to the natural planting of the garden. The best room has to be the master bedroom with its sunny aspect and spacious calmness. It also has a large and very restful en suite bathroom/shower room with views to gardens on both sides.

What have been your happiest times in the house?

We have always enjoyed entertaining friends and family for parties and legendary barbecues. Some of our parties have featured live bands, but the location means that the neighbours are not disturbed – and they’re usually invited anyway! We’ve also had many happy times in the garden which is very sheltered and we’ve even found ourselves eating al fresco as early as February.

Is it important that the new owner preserves some of the original internal designs, or do you hope that they will?

We hardly changed a thing when we first moved in and have not felt the need to impose our own design on the house other than to make it a showcase for my own art. We would hope that the new owners enjoy the open plan flow of the house as much as we have.

What's the area like to live in?

The area is wonderful with plenty of convenient local amenities and a supportive neighbourhood group. There are fabulous walks to Cramond or in the grounds of Lauriston Castle with its Japanese garden, which is just across the road from us. The house backs on to the 18th hole of the Bruntsfield Golfing Society, one of the oldest clubs in the world, and Barnton Tennis Club is just a few minutes’ walk away. You can get to the city centre by the number 47 bus almost from our door and there are essential resources like a supermarket, doctors and dentists also within walking distance.

What have you done to the garden and what's growing out there?

We’ve made the garden into a wildlife haven which often gets visits from deer, pheasants and foxes. Rhododendrons, cherry trees, hydrangeas and ferns all thrive and are easy maintenance. There are three lawn areas, one immediately adjacent to the golf club, which makes a great spot to enjoy the evening sun with a glass in hand.

What are the best views from the house?

The view from the master bedroom over the garden is always a joy and is not overlooked by anyone else. There is also a wonderful view through the woods to the Firth of Forth. The woods were planted for us by the golf course and became recognised as an area of outstanding natural beauty. This means that no one can build there and destroy the view.

For more information on The Hacienda, see www.themodernhouse.com

1 . The fireplace with sliding doors to balcony The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

2 . The dining area The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

3 . Another view of the dining area The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales