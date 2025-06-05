Inside Scotland's coolest and most colourful duplex apartment, which is currently on the market

The Scottish brand Risotto Studio is known for its colourful stationery and prints.

Now, the team behind this company, architect Rob Morrison and designer Gabriella Marcella, have put their three-bedroom duplex home in Glasgow’s Finnieston up for sale.

It’s probably the most fun property we’ve ever seen, and is on via estate agent, Rettie, for offers over £269,000.

We asked Marcella to tell us more about 42 Kelvingrove Street.

How long have you lived at the property?

My husband Rob bought the flat with his sisters, back in 2009, just before we met, so it’s been the backdrop to our whole relationship. We were both students at Glasgow School of Art, so there was a lot of ambitious and creative energy around it. Being a three bed, and having it for so long has meant flatmates have become really dear life-long friends, as so much time was spent with Rob cooking epic meals - all times of the day. Despite our long relationship, we only got married last year, and Rob moved in with me a few years before. The flat has been rented to friends since then, with a dear friend and fellow designer - Grace Winteringham moving in last year, and helping us renovate one last time. It's an emotional goodbye, but we’re excited to see who makes their next chapter here.

How does your decor reflect your design practices?

Rob’s architecture practice is centered around repurposing existing materials and buildings - so stripping back, and staying true to the existing foundations is key. He’s able to envisage the potential of any space (where storage can be maximised - building into the eaves throughout) and opening up space to maximise light. I am much more responsive to the current environment. I adorn a space using any means I have (artwork, paint, objects, or material). I’m a mega maximalist, but because everything I have and collect is brightly coloured, I find we end up painting the spaces white, to balance it out.

Do you always agree on looks?

We don’t always agree, but we’ve had a lot of practice crunching through the decision making. Rob loves clear surfaces, but also has a book addiction. I collect everything else - so battle of the surfaces is often at play. Especially with all life bits that come in and out everyday. Ultimately we respect both our tastes, so will make compromises where one feels more strongly. He takes the reins on layout and lighting, then I source the fittings and finishing touches. He can be equally playful, but just doesn't express it as outwardly as I do.

Have you had to make any major changes to the flat?

The flat has remained the same downstairs, but upstairs has been opened up a lot. We exposed the original brick, and he created an open-plan kitchen/living, where there were two rooms before. Light can be shared across the east west aspects and the glazing that separates the stairwell is always filled with natural light. The biggest job was probably laying the salvaged mahogany parquet, which was reclaimed from a stately home in Dunkeld. It took a long time removing all the bitumen, so they could be re-laid and sanded, but it’s been so worth it. We sanded them back last week ahead of the sale and because you're dealing with such good quality hard wood, they’re gleaming again.

Where did you find your cool objects/furniture?

I have a long-standing eBay addiction, and there is always a steady stream of vintage office supplies, weird objects, or textiles that I’ve seen some promise in. I’m particularly excited about Italian design, and anything that came out of Milan in the Seventies and Eighties, from Kartell to the Memphis Group and Olivetti.

I'm guided by my emotions, so if an object or print has made me feel joy, I'm a magpie for it. The famous goose light in the green-tiled fireplace is our friend Grace’s. I’m so glad she’s housing it here for the time being. A lot of the artwork is from Glasgow-based friends and collaborators.

Which space do you love the most?

I’d say the kitchen/living. Or specifically, around the island. Rob’s always been meticulous about spatial positioning of furniture and kitchen layouts, to be conducive to social cooking and dining. It’s the place everyone instantly congregates around. It bridges the living space so naturally, so there is always a lovely proximity to other activities and views to the Glasgow rooftops, or the gold gurdwara roof gleaming in the sun. The bath/shower right under the Velux is also great - especially when it’s pouring outside.

What's it like living in Finnieston?

It’s become so popular for a reason, including being able to be in Kelvingrove Park in a minute. Its proximity to amazing food - Gloriosa, Mother India, Ben Nevis pub. Our early relationship was founded on the fabulous fish dinners from Maccallums fishmonger (sadly gone!) and booze-runs to GG Brothers (aka ‘the cage’).

It was quite a different place in 2009 and sadly a lot of independents have since closed. I remember the shift once the OVO Hydro opened - especially over weekends. The area became a destination as much as a neighborhood.

What's it like living in a duplex?

You get the best of both worlds. The downstairs has the super high tenement ceilings, and we’ve painted it all white, to really bounce all the light around. The upstairs has a totally different vibe. All the natural wood, exposed brick and soft seating is really comforting and relaxed. If you can keep the downstairs as a work-space, this feels like the ultimate balance, as you get the feeling of being separated from home-life, whilst being in the same house.

Downstairs is stripped back and has served as a studio, bedroom, and even a workshop space for group work. Rob’s considered the layout to remain flexible, to adjust with him, us and future changes life presents, and it’ll hopefully continue to offer that to the next owners.

How many viewers has there been so far?

We’ve had more viewings booked in the first 24 hours than the estate agent has seen in months. Rettie said it’s setting records. I think this is because it's quite unique. The feedback’s been lovely. People seem excited by how unique the space is - how well it’s been considered and optimised for light and storage. And of course some of the objects. The goose is neck and neck as a favourite with our Eames lounger. I think overall, they can feel the care that’s been poured into it, its unique character, cool design touches and the way the spaces unfold across split levels.

