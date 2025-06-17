Inside the apartment with jaw-dropping views of Edinburgh - yours for £1,300,000

New Eidyn is probably Edinburgh’s new build answer to New York condominium block, The Ansonia.

After all, in the Scottish capital, there aren’t a lot of other buildings like this, with a concierge, 24-hour security and communal living spaces.

The complex, which has been created by developers Native Land, also benefits from immediate access to St James Quarter, since it’s part of the same building.

Currently, it comprises of 152 apartments that range in size from a one-bedroom for £360,000, up to the newest addition - a three-bedroom and three-bathroom apartment that’s on the market at a fixed price of £1,300,000.

It’s been decorated in a sleek style to attract a broad range of buyers.

We asked Barny Barnard from luxury interior design agency The Folio Group to tell us more about the look.

Tell us about the new show apartment

Spanning 1,605 sqft, this latest residence at Native Land’s New Eidyn development allowed us to craft an interior that complements the generous proportions and natural light of the space. Spearheaded by our Senior Designer Lucinda Palengat, the open-plan reception, dining and kitchen area was designed to maximise the incredible flow of light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a calm, welcoming heart to the home. The lateral layout also includes three spacious bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, and a luxurious walk-in wardrobe in the principal suite. One of the apartment’s most compelling features is its 1,024 sqft private terrace; one of the largest of its kind in the city, perfect for both entertaining or simply soaking up the breathtaking views.

What's the view like?

Quite simply, the views are unparalleled for Edinburgh, capturing the city’s historic skyline alongside rugged natural beauty. From its elevated eighth-floor position, residents will enjoy uninterrupted panoramas of Calton Hill, its Observatory, and the dramatic contours of Arthur’s Seat. These panoramas informed our use of light, texture and tone, and our goal was to ensure that every room framed and celebrated the outlook.

How do you design a space to appeal to a broad demographic?

We approached this interior with a design language that is sophisticated yet approachable. A neutral base allows the architectural features and the views to take centre stage, while rich textures: velvet, bouclé, marble and wood, add depth and tactility. We layered accents of burnt orange and deep blue to introduce warmth and energy. The furnishings, sourced from leading names such as Soho Home, create a sense of relaxed luxury that invites people to imagine their own lifestyle within the space.

What was the brief?

The brief from Native Land was to create a show apartment that truly reflects the quality and design ethos of the New Eidyn development. It needed to feel aspirational yet liveable, somewhere that captures the character of Edinburgh but with a distinctly contemporary spirit. We focused on light, flow and a seamless relationship between inside and outside. It was important that the interiors felt as thoughtfully crafted as the architecture of the building.

What palette did you use?

We started with a base of earthy neutrals to ground the space and let the light and views speak. From there, we layered in accents such as burnt orange, deep navy, olive green, through upholstery, cushions and accessories. It was about creating richness without overwhelming the senses. Materials like bouclé, velvet and lightly grained wood add depth and tactility, helping the space feel warm and lived-in.

Any interesting pieces in this apartment?

The apartment features a curated collection of furnishings and artwork, including pieces by Julian Chichester, Jonathan Adler and Soho Home. The juxtaposition of rich fabrics with sleek materials and tactile accessories brings a sense of ‘quiet’ luxury.

Will it come fully furnished?

The apartment can be purchased fully furnished exactly as styled, or buyers have the flexibility to purchase without, should they prefer to personalise the space themselves. We’ve taken care to create a space that feels turnkey but never generic.

Does the look tie in with the communal spaces at New Eidyn?

We worked closely with the Native Land team to ensure that the interiors of the show apartment align with the overarching ethos of the development. The sense of understated elegance and refined materiality runs throughout, from the concierge area to the private Garden Room, so that residents experience a harmonious visual journey from the moment they arrive.

How does it compare style-wise to the other apartments?

While maintaining the signature quality and design of New Eidyn, this particular apartment distinguishes itself through its expansive layout, one-of-a-kind terrace, and a bold yet elegant interior palette. We embraced a more eclectic and curated approach to the styling, playing with contrast, colour, and tactile finishes, to create a slightly more expressive and characterful interpretation of the New Eidyn aesthetic.

Which space in the show apartment are you most happy with?

The standout space has to be the expansive open-plan reception, dining, and kitchen area. Its floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and connect with the private terrace. This combination of indoor and outdoor living, paired with stunning views, creates a truly unique city living environment.

What has the feedback from viewers been like so far?

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Potential purchasers have been particularly impressed by the apartment’s generous proportions, overall quality of the finishes and showstopping dual-aspect views of Edinburgh’s iconic landmarks. Many have also commented on the level of service offered by the concierge and security – a first for the Edinburgh market.

www.neweidyn.com

