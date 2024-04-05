The isolated Highland bothy perfect for a writer's retreat

If you are a writer, artist or a musician looking for a room of one’s own to be creative in splendid isolation, then a cosy property in the Highlands might be just the ticket.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:54 BST
 Comment

 Ardoch Bothy, near the village of Lochcarron, is in a stunning location, overlooking Loch Kishorn. It is being offered on the rental market for an initial six-month let - which gives you the whole summer to complete your masterpiece.

Ardoch Bothy sits in splendid isolationArdoch Bothy sits in splendid isolation
Ardoch Bothy sits in splendid isolation

The property is certainly bijou, with an open-plan living area including a bedroom, sitting room and kitchen. But the room is double height, with a little mezzanine level area above and a wall of windows. 

The interior is open planThe interior is open plan
The interior is open plan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The views are over the loch towards the Cuillin Mountains on the Isle of Skye and the Applecross hills. The bothy has a separate bathroom and utility room and it has under-floor heating and a log burner.

The accommodation is a double height studioThe accommodation is a double height studio
The accommodation is a double height studio

It is approached via its own winding track from the clachan of Achintraid, and sits in an elevated position with an uninterrupted outlook.

The views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hillsThe views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hills
The views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hills

It was previously used as a holiday late, and has been described as one of the most romantic retreats in the country.

The back of Ardoch BothyThe back of Ardoch Bothy
The back of Ardoch Bothy

The nearest shop is in Lochcarron, five miles away.

The views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hillsThe views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hills
The views are towards the Cuillin mountains on Skye and the Applecross hills

There are few near neighbours, but you can walk into the hills straight from the cottage, take a swim in the loch a couple of minutes’ walk away and the garden is full of wildlife, which should provide plenty of inspiration. 

Ardoch Bothy is for rent through Rightmove at £1,500 per month, including bills.

Related topics:HighlandPropertyNeighboursRenting
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.