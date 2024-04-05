The isolated Highland bothy perfect for a writer's retreat
Ardoch Bothy, near the village of Lochcarron, is in a stunning location, overlooking Loch Kishorn. It is being offered on the rental market for an initial six-month let - which gives you the whole summer to complete your masterpiece.
The property is certainly bijou, with an open-plan living area including a bedroom, sitting room and kitchen. But the room is double height, with a little mezzanine level area above and a wall of windows.
The views are over the loch towards the Cuillin Mountains on the Isle of Skye and the Applecross hills. The bothy has a separate bathroom and utility room and it has under-floor heating and a log burner.
It is approached via its own winding track from the clachan of Achintraid, and sits in an elevated position with an uninterrupted outlook.
It was previously used as a holiday late, and has been described as one of the most romantic retreats in the country.
The nearest shop is in Lochcarron, five miles away.
There are few near neighbours, but you can walk into the hills straight from the cottage, take a swim in the loch a couple of minutes’ walk away and the garden is full of wildlife, which should provide plenty of inspiration.
Ardoch Bothy is for rent through Rightmove at £1,500 per month, including bills.
