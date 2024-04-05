Take a look inside this £3M Scottish island home - with bar, gamekeepers cottage and extensive grounds

This 13 bedroom house on Islay has huge potential, for those with a few million to spend.
By Rosalind Erskine
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:22 BST

The refurbished country house hotel features 13 rooms, all en suite, and six reception rooms as well as separate accommodation and large grounds. It’s located in Bridgend on Islay, and offers someone the chance to take on this hotel business, with potential to extend the number of rooms available.

Here we take a look inside this impressive property.

Islay House is on the market for offers £3M

1. Islay House, Edinburgh, Knight Frank, OIEO £3,000,000 (1).jpg

Islay House is on the market for offers £3M Photo: Knight Frank

Photo Sales
The house has been renovated by current owners.

2. Hallway

The house has been renovated by current owners. Photo: Knight Frank

Photo Sales
On the first floor is the sitting room with coastal views and an open fireplace.

3. Sitting room

On the first floor is the sitting room with coastal views and an open fireplace. Photo: Knight Frank

Photo Sales
There’s a cosy bar area in the house.

4. Bar

There’s a cosy bar area in the house. Photo: Knight Frank

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page