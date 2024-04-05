The quiet conservation area of Greenhill is one of the Capital's most desirable addresses and is popular for its leafy streets, noble buildings and proximity to trendy West End neighbourhoods including Bruntsfield and Morningside.
They began turning 3 St Margaret’s Road from its previous short-term let set-up to a beautiful family home just as the Covid pandemic arrived.
A limited amount of furniture was bought from the previous owners as the couple had to wait three months for their own fittings to be delivered.
Jessica explains: “When you come into the kitchen, there are these beautiful glass doors that open out to the garden, so in the spring and summer I just love moving the kitchen table out and having food out there for the kids while the dogs will be running around.
“It is just an idyllic childhood and family life and we sit out there and it is a moment of grounding and peace.”
Forming the heart of the home is a bright rear open-plan kitchen and dining space.
A dance and workout room with floor-to-ceiling mirrors ensured that the children could continue to enjoy their indoor hobbies during the pandemic and outside a ten-foot Flying Fox zipline running from the rear garden to the front was installed.