Scottish Property Prices 2025: Discover the 10 cheapest locations for living by the coast in Scotland

Published 26th May 2025, 13:24 BST

If you’re looking for a change of lifestyle, here are the coastal towns and villages in Scotland with the cheapest property prices.

A new report has found the cheapest places to buy property along Scotland’s coastline.

Tracking house price movements in coastal locations across Britain, the Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review has found that Campbeltown – the former whisky capital of the world – is the cheapest town in Scotland for those looking to purchase property by the seaside.

On average, homes in Campbeltown cost just £103,078. That’s more than £350,000 cheaper than St Andrews; Scotland’s most expensive coastal town.

Compared to the British average of 18%, over the last five years prices in Scottish coastal towns are up 25%. In the last year, the housing market for Scotland’s coastal locations was worth around £1.9 billion.

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport.

“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

Here are the 10 cheapest locations for a home by the sea in Scotland.

With an average property price of £103,078, Campbeltown is Scotland’s cheapest coastal town. Down 11% in the last year, it is located on the scenic Kintyre Peninsula, and was once known as the whisky capital of the world with access to Islay, Jura and Arran.

1. Campbeltown

With an average property price of £103,078, Campbeltown is Scotland’s cheapest coastal town. Down 11% in the last year, it is located on the scenic Kintyre Peninsula, and was once known as the whisky capital of the world with access to Islay, Jura and Arran. | Alexander Nikiforov / Adobe Stock

In second is Rothesay with an average property price of £111,764, which makes it among Scotland’s cheapest coastal towns. Located on the Isle of Bute, the town can be reached by ferry.

2. Rothesay

In second is Rothesay with an average property price of £111,764, which makes it among Scotland’s cheapest coastal towns. Located on the Isle of Bute, the town can be reached by ferry. | Adobe Stock

Millport, the only town on the island Great Cumbrae, is also among the cheapest places to buy property along Scotland’s coast. With an average price of £114,008 per home, the island is nestled within the Firth of Clyde in the North Ayrshire council area.

3. Millport

Millport, the only town on the island Great Cumbrae, is also among the cheapest places to buy property along Scotland’s coast. With an average price of £114,008 per home, the island is nestled within the Firth of Clyde in the North Ayrshire council area. | Adobe Stock

Another west coast island community, Port Bannatyne is also on the Isle of Bute with property which costs an average of £115,421.

4. Port Bannatyne

Another west coast island community, Port Bannatyne is also on the Isle of Bute with property which costs an average of £115,421. | Ian Woolcock / Adobe Stock

