St Andrews has been confirmed as the most expensive place to buy coastal property in Scotland, according to a new report.

The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review, which tracks house price movements in coastal locations around the UK, found that an average home in the historic Fife town will set buyers back £458,381 – up 8% in the past year.

It is the second year in a row that St Andrews has been named as Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, followed by North Berwick and Dunbar.

In the last year, the housing market for coastal locations in Scotland was worth £1.9 billion; up 4% from the year prior. In addition, the report found that over the last five years prices in Scottish coastal towns were up 25%, outperforming the British average of 18%.

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport.

“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

Here are the 10 most expensive locations for a home by the sea in Scotland.

1 . St Andrews The most expensive coastal town in Scotland is St Andrews, with an average property price of £458,381. Up 8% in the last year, the historic Fife is known as the home of golf. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales

2 . North Berwick Recently also ranked as the best place to live in Scotland, North Berwick is also the country’s second most expensive coastal town. Around 20 miles from Edinburgh, the average property price in the town is £419,723. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales

3 . Dunbar In third is Dunbar, East Lothian. With cliffs and coastal trails, the town is around 30 miles from the Scottish-English border with an average property price of £292,073. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales