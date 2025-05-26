St Andrews has been confirmed as the most expensive place to buy coastal property in Scotland, according to a new report.
The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review, which tracks house price movements in coastal locations around the UK, found that an average home in the historic Fife town will set buyers back £458,381 – up 8% in the past year.
It is the second year in a row that St Andrews has been named as Scotland’s most expensive coastal town, followed by North Berwick and Dunbar.
In the last year, the housing market for coastal locations in Scotland was worth £1.9 billion; up 4% from the year prior. In addition, the report found that over the last five years prices in Scottish coastal towns were up 25%, outperforming the British average of 18%.
Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport.
“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.
“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”
Here are the 10 most expensive locations for a home by the sea in Scotland.