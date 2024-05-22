A new report has revealed the cheapest places on Scotland’s dramatic coastline to buy a property.

The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review tracks house price movements in coastal locations across Britain and this year has seen the pretty town of Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, crowned as the cheapest option for those who want to be by the seaside (beside the sea).

At the other end of the scale, St Andrews overtook North Berwick as being the priciest spot north of the border.

Those looking to purchase a home by the sea in Scotland will find that, on average, properties cost £184,224, up 1 per cent during 2023 and outperforming the average across Britain which saw a decline (-4 per cent).

When looking over the last decade, the cost of Scottish coastal homes rose by almost a third (+31 per cent) on average between 2013 and 2023.

Properties in Cockenzie (+72 per cent) and Anstruther (+70 per cent) have seen the biggest gains in the last decade.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home. For buyers looking to live by the sea, Scotland offers real value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain.

“In fact, for those who are keen for a peaceful and tranquil life and a more remote way of living, Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is the most affordable place to live by the sea in all of Britain. Coastal properties here are £100,000 on average.

“At the other end of the scale, St Andrews is now the most expensive coastal location in Scotland. Well-known for its famous golf courses and home to the nation’s oldest university, average property prices in the area are now more than £423,000. Scenic North Berwick isn’t far behind with properties there fetching a similar price tag.”

Here are the 10 cheapest locations for a home by the sea in Scotland.

1 . Rothesay With an average property price of just £101,477, Rothesay is the cheapest place on Scotland's coasat to buy a home. Located on the Isle of Bute, in Argyll and Bute, you reach the town by ferry from Wemyss Bay.

2 . Greenock The administrative centre of Inverclyde, Greenock lies on the south bank of the Clyde, where the river deepens into a firth. Around 23 miles to the west of Glasgow, it has an average property price of £107,111.

3 . Girvan Located on the South Ayrshire coast, around 21 miles south of Ayr, an average property in Girvan will cost you £107,349, placing it third in our list of cheapest coastal areas. The town has a population of around 6,500 people.