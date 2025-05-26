Scotland's most expensive and cheapest coastal towns revealed

Getty Images

St Andrews has been named Scotland’s most expensive coastal location for buying a home, according to new research.

The average home in the historic Fife town now costs £458,381 – up 8 per cent in the past year, according to Bank of Scotland statistics for 2024. North Berwick in East Lothian came in second place, with the average price for homes coming in at £419,723.

In third place was Dunbar, East Lothian, with its cliffs and coastal trails making it a desirable place for budding home-owners at an average of £292,073.

Homes in Gourock, Inverclyde, experienced the biggest spike in price over 2024, with average prices increasing by 24 per cent to £175,660.

In the last five years, the bank says prices in Scottish coastal towns increased by 25 per cent, compared with the UK’s overall average rise of 18 per cent.

Anstruther, Fife, increased by £91,294, or 52 per cent, over a five-year period – the largest in Scotland over the same time period.

Inverness recorded the highest combined value of coastal home purchases in Scotland over the last year, with deals totalling almost £195 million. This was followed by Ayr (£179 million) and Musselburgh (£93 million).

Swimmers and sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at Gourock Outdoor Pool | PA

Overall, the housing market for coastal locations in Scotland was worth around £1.9 billion last year, up around 4% from the previous year. Ayr saw the biggest number of transactions (963), followed by Inverness (915) and Greenock (626).

Coastal towns in Scotland are generally cheaper that their land-locked counterparts, with the 10 cheapest spots located here.

Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, scored as the cheapest coastal town in Scotland, with the average housing price at £103,078, down 11 per cent when compared with 2023. Rothesay (£111,764), Millport (£114,008) and Port Bannatyne (£115,421) closely followed.

Isla Benzie, head of Bank of Scotland mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport.

“While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living.

“But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

Meanwhile, Sandbanks in Dorset has been identified as Britain’s most expensive seaside location.

Home buyers wanting to move to Sandbanks will not get much change from £1 million typically, with the average house price sitting at £965,708 last year, according to Lloyds.

The bank said while the average house price in Sandbanks has fallen by 3 per cent, or £33,595, compared with 2023, it still sits at the top of its coastal property league, which is dominated by locations in the South West of England.

Sandbanks is known as a popular location for celebrities, with it array of upscale restaurants and glitzy nightlife.

Salcombe in Devon, with its galleries and boutiques, is second on the Lloyds list, with an average house price of £826,159 in 2024.