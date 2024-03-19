Perthshire cottage goes under the hammer for a bargain price

A charming traditional mid-terrace in the sought-after village of Errol is going to auction this week, and it could make an ideal renovation project.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:45 GMT
 Comment

Listed with property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, Rose Villa is up for sale at a guide price of just £129,000, making it the cheapest house for sale in the village, according to Rightmove.

The exterior of Rose VillaThe exterior of Rose Villa
The exterior of Rose Villa

The villa is need of some refurbishment, perhaps making it an excellent opportunity for someone looking to add value for resale or to create a home, and it has some interesting features, including an indoor well - and a built-in hot tub. The house, which is extended at the back on both floors, offers good family accommodation with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility, shower room, bathroom, and the hot tub room.

The fitted kitchenThe fitted kitchen
The fitted kitchen
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A lounge is at the front of the building and has double doors leading into the dining room which overlooks the rear garden, with patio doors opening out. The family room is also at the front of the house and features an open fire. The kitchen is fitted and adjacent to a separate utility, a shower room, plus the well, which has been made into a feature with a glass floor. Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a bathroom, and that hot tub room.

The hot tubThe hot tub
The hot tub

There is a small garden to the front, and a large garden at the back which incorporates a large lawn area and pond, but requires a bit of work to get it back to its best.

The back gardenThe back garden
The back garden

Set within the desirable village of Errol in Perth & Kinross, Rose Villa is well placed to take advantage of all local amenities and is just a short drive away from both Perth and Dundee City Centres.

Situated one mile from the A90, Errol is popular with commuters. It lies on the National Cycle Network NCN 77 from Dundee to Pitlochry. With a well-kept public park including skate and play area, a primary school and village hall, Errol is sought-after by families.

The family room The family room
The family room

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Rose Villa has excellent potential for a discerning buyer, with the chance to upgrade the property in its current layout into a beautiful home, whether for resale or to live in.”

“The home is charming and unique, with interesting aspects such as a hot tub room and even a well which has been made into a design feature of the home.”

The quirky indoor wellThe quirky indoor well
The quirky indoor well

The property is going to Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction on Thursday 21st March at The Radisson RED Hotel in Glasgow.

For further information call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466 or visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland

Related topics:PropertyPerthRenovationHomeowners
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.