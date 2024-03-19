Perthshire cottage goes under the hammer for a bargain price

Listed with property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, Rose Villa is up for sale at a guide price of just £129,000, making it the cheapest house for sale in the village, according to Rightmove.

The villa is need of some refurbishment, perhaps making it an excellent opportunity for someone looking to add value for resale or to create a home, and it has some interesting features, including an indoor well - and a built-in hot tub. The house, which is extended at the back on both floors, offers good family accommodation with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility, shower room, bathroom, and the hot tub room.

A lounge is at the front of the building and has double doors leading into the dining room which overlooks the rear garden, with patio doors opening out. The family room is also at the front of the house and features an open fire. The kitchen is fitted and adjacent to a separate utility, a shower room, plus the well, which has been made into a feature with a glass floor. Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a bathroom, and that hot tub room.

There is a small garden to the front, and a large garden at the back which incorporates a large lawn area and pond, but requires a bit of work to get it back to its best.

Set within the desirable village of Errol in Perth & Kinross, Rose Villa is well placed to take advantage of all local amenities and is just a short drive away from both Perth and Dundee City Centres.

Situated one mile from the A90, Errol is popular with commuters. It lies on the National Cycle Network NCN 77 from Dundee to Pitlochry. With a well-kept public park including skate and play area, a primary school and village hall, Errol is sought-after by families.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Rose Villa has excellent potential for a discerning buyer, with the chance to upgrade the property in its current layout into a beautiful home, whether for resale or to live in.”

“The home is charming and unique, with interesting aspects such as a hot tub room and even a well which has been made into a design feature of the home.”

The property is going to Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction on Thursday 21st March at The Radisson RED Hotel in Glasgow.