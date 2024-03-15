However, its elevated hillside position assures the seven-bedroom residence, just six miles from Aberfeldy and looking over the highly sought-after village of Strathtay, is surrounded by dramatic views across the beautiful Tay Valley.

The property has roots to the 1700s when it existed as a farm before the grand Georgian facade was added to the south elevation in the 1830s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major David Noble OBE and his wife, Squibbs, bought the property in 2000 and have enjoyed living there with their two daughters, who are now grown up and have families of their own.

Cloichfoldich, Strathtay, Pitlochry, Perthshire.

David recalls: “We had been looking for a house for about seven years because we had a young family and we were looking for a larger family house than the one we had nearer Perth. Just coming up the drive we immediately fell in love with this place, and we have had nearly 24 years of absolutely fantastic family life in it.”

Billed by selling agents Savills as one of the Strathtay area’s finest homes, Cloichfoldich House has an imposing exterior and is entered via a large welcoming door surrounded by striking Doric columns.

Upon entering the large hallway, the grand scale of the 9,000sq ft accommodation is evident and an impressive wide stone staircase with wrought iron balustrade is lit by an ornate roof cupola.

The hallway leads to a cosy library with a wood-burning stove and quirky circular windows on both sides of the fireplace.

Cloichfoldich, Strathtay, Pitlochry, Perthshire. Image: Michael Dickie/Square Foot

Opposite is a larger drawing room with an open fire set within a marble fireplace, and there is a formal dining room and a study.

To the rear is a dining kitchen with family sitting area and four-door Aga range.

“It was in pretty good condition when we bought it,” David, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have redecorated a bit here and there and improved it a bit. Ten years ago, we put in a ground-source heat pump and solar panels.

Cloichfoldich, Strathtay, Pitlochry, Perthshire. Image: Michael Dickie/Square Foot

“We have added a few bathrooms so that now all bar one of the bedrooms have their own shower room. Other than that, we haven’t really had to do anything structurally apart from roof repairs, which always happens with houses of this age.”

David points to the many original features, which include pine skirting, timber-panelled window and door shutters, and detailed cornicing work on the ground floor.

On the first floor lies a self-contained three-bedroom flat, accessed via a separate entrance from the rear garden.

This would be ideal for anyone hosting guests or could be used as a rental property, subject to permissions.

David says: “The flat is on the first floor above the kitchen and in the original 1700s part of the house, and covers another bit that was added on in the 1920s.

“We have had a gardener/caretaker for all the time we have been here, including one couple who were with us for 13 years and another for nine.”

With more than 23 acres of grounds, employing a gardener makes sense, although Squibbs can be credited for much of the horticultural work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had two family weddings in the grounds and they were very joyous occasions,” David remembers.

“My wife is a passionate gardener and she has had a great time developing the walled garden, and creating a marvellous set of herbaceous borders, and a really productive vegetable area.”

The grounds also feature parklands, two paddocks and a large pond.

Pathways through the woodlands are great for short countryside walks, and the Nobles have enjoyed the rural setting which allows for superb vistas.

David adds: “From the front door, the whole property faces south on a slope, and there are wonderful views in both directions. You can see the beautiful River Tay at various points.”

​Cloichfoldich, Strathtay, Pitlochry, Perthshire, is priced at offers over £1.85m.