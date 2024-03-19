One such property is The Meadows, on South Glassford Street, which its current owners believe was built by Barr and Stroud, optical engineering pioneers who owned country houses north of the town, as a wedding gift for a family member's daughter.
1. The Meadows, 14 South Glassford Street Milngavie
The five-bedroom detached villa dates back to 1912 and has only had four owners, the most recent being Janice and Tom Wallace, who have enjoyed raising their daughter and two sons there after buying the home in 2001.
“We fell in love with the location, just a five- minute walk from the train station, the village and the countryside,” Janice recalls.
“It was a well used family home that is full of character.”
2. The Meadows, 14 South Glassford Street Milngavie
The welcoming hallway is generously sized with an inglenook with Arts and Crafts fireplace surrounding a flame-gas fire, which is an ideal spot for relaxing with a book.
3. The Meadows, 14 South Glassford Street Milngavie
The accommodation throughout has been decorated to the highest standard, with the selling agent Rettie & Co. describing The Meadows as one of Milngavie's best homes.
Janice explains: “The key design considerations were to keep the character of the property by replacing cornicing, keeping cherrywood doors and the skirtings etc.”
4. The Meadows, 14 South Glassford Street Milngavie
On one side is a sitting room with a large window, archway and classically designed reproduction fireplace with a gas fire.