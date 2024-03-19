1 . The Meadows, 14 South Glassford Street Milngavie

The five-bedroom detached villa dates back to 1912 and has only had four owners, the most recent being Janice and Tom Wallace, who have enjoyed raising their daughter and two sons there after buying the home in 2001. “We fell in love with the location, just a five- minute walk from the train station, the village and the countryside,” Janice recalls. “It was a well used family home that is full of character.”