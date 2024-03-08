Property: Small green big-city sanctuaries

Here is a gallery of three superb properties with access to private residents’ gardens.
1. 23 Kensington Gate, Dowanhill, Glasgow. Offers over £269,000
Where is it? The leafy West End address is about two miles away from Glasgow city centre and within easy walking distance of excellent amenities, including a Waitrose, the trendy bars of Ashton Lane and environs, as well as Glasgow Botanic Gardens. Photo: contributed
Interior: The generously sized one-bedroom apartment features a grand bay window in its living room, and has a contemporary kitchen with a handy dining nook. The sleeping quarters are sizable, and the bathroom has been re-fitted to a high standard. Photo: contributed
Exterior The terrace is formed around immaculate residents’ gardens, lined with hedges and featuring lawns, pathways, and an array of colourful flowers. There is also a gravelled outdoor area to be enjoyed at the rear of the property.Contact Clyde Property Photo: contributed
4. 2A Gloucester Place, Edinburgh. Offers over £975,000
What is it? A four-bedroom main-door flat which has been extensively refurbished throughout, and is accessed through its own private basement patio entrance. Photo: contributed