​What is it? A distinctive lower ground-floor flat set in a converted townhouse on a handsome red sandstone terrace built last century.

Property: Small green big-city sanctuaries

We look to the west ends of Glasgow and Edinburgh for urban flats with natural appeal.
By Sarah Devine
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:22 GMT

Here is a gallery of three superb properties with access to private residents’ gardens.

Where is it? The leafy West End address is about two miles away from Glasgow city centre and within easy walking distance of excellent amenities, including a Waitrose, the trendy bars of Ashton Lane and environs, as well as Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

1. ​23 Kensington Gate, Dowanhill, Glasgow. Offers over £269,000

Where is it? The leafy West End address is about two miles away from Glasgow city centre and within easy walking distance of excellent amenities, including a Waitrose, the trendy bars of Ashton Lane and environs, as well as Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

Interior: The generously sized one-bedroom apartment features a grand bay window in its living room, and has a contemporary kitchen with a handy dining nook. The sleeping quarters are sizable, and the bathroom has been re-fitted to a high standard.

2. ​23 Kensington Gate, Dowanhill, Glasgow. Offers over £269,000

Interior: The generously sized one-bedroom apartment features a grand bay window in its living room, and has a contemporary kitchen with a handy dining nook. The sleeping quarters are sizable, and the bathroom has been re-fitted to a high standard.

Exterior The terrace is formed around immaculate residents’ gardens, lined with hedges and featuring lawns, pathways, and an array of colourful flowers. There is also a gravelled outdoor area to be enjoyed at the rear of the property.Contact Clyde Property

3. ​23 Kensington Gate, Dowanhill, Glasgow. Offers over £269,000

Exterior The terrace is formed around immaculate residents' gardens, lined with hedges and featuring lawns, pathways, and an array of colourful flowers. There is also a gravelled outdoor area to be enjoyed at the rear of the property.Contact Clyde Property

What is it? A four-bedroom main-door flat which has been extensively refurbished throughout, and is accessed through its own private basement patio entrance.

4. ​2A Gloucester Place, Edinburgh. Offers over £975,000

What is it? A four-bedroom main-door flat which has been extensively refurbished throughout, and is accessed through its own private basement patio entrance.

