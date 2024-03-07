Property: Stylish Corstorphine stunner would suit sociable family

40 North Gyle Grove, Edinburgh. Image: Iain Robinson

The extended property is perfectly considered for family life, with two double bedrooms on each of its floors, and ample socialising space.

Its living room is very spacious and bright, with large dual-aspect windows, plus huge sliding doors to a lovely rear garden. It even has a quirky built-in bar to entertain with.

Meanwhile, its open-plan kitchen-diner offers another gorgeous spot to gather, with stylish navy cabinetry and chic design details, plus direct access into the garden for easy alfresco dining.

The principal bedroom on ground level enjoys huge floor-to-ceiling windows and an indulgent ensuite shower room, while the second has built-in wardrobes. Upstairs, the two other doubles are bright and spacious.

The accommodation is completed by a handy utility room and WC in the entrance hallway, plus a seriously chic family bathroom with elegant tiling and sleek brass fittings, as well as a full-height window for a fresh, airy feel.