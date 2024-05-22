A new report has revealed the most expensive places on Scotland’s dramatic coastline to buy a property.

The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review tracks house price movements in coastal locations across Britain and this year has seen St Andrews overtake North Berwick as being the priciest spot north of the border.

Those looking to purchase a home by the sea in Scotland will find that, on average, properties cost £184,224, up 1 per cent during 2023 and outperforming the average across Britain which saw a decline (-4 per cent).

When looking over the last decade, the cost of Scottish coastal homes rose by almost a third (+31 per cent) on average between 2013 and 2023.

Properties in Cockenzie (+72 per cent) and Anstruther (+70 per cent) have seen the biggest gains in the last decade.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home. For buyers looking to live by the sea, Scotland offers real value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain.

“In fact, for those who are keen for a peaceful and tranquil life and a more remote way of living, Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is the most affordable place to live by the sea in all of Britain. Coastal properties here are £100,000 on average.

“At the other end of the scale, St Andrews is now the most expensive coastal location in Scotland. Well-known for its famous golf courses and home to the nation’s oldest university, average property prices in the area are now more than £423,000. Scenic North Berwick isn’t far behind with properties there fetching a similar price tag.”

Here are the 10 most expensive locations for a home by the sea.

1 . St Andrews The most expensive coastal town in Scotland is St Andrews - known as the Home of Golf. The university town, with it's magnificent Silver Sands beach, has an average property price of a wallet-busting £423,419. Photo Sales

2 . North Berwick Dropping down from top spot last year is the East Lothian town of North Berwick. The popular spot for tourists is located on the Firth of Forth around 20 miles from Edinburgh. The average propery price is £421,613. Photo Sales

3 . Dunbar Third spot goes to the East Lothian town of Dunbar - just 30 miles from the English border in Scotland's south-east of Scotland. A property in the former royal burgh costs an average of £304,569. Photo Sales