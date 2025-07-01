Scottish restaurant that’s loved by A-list celebrities announces 4-week closure for ‘mystery project’
A Glasgow restaurant that's loved by A-listers is closing for four weeks for a ‘mystery project’.
Sarti, the hugely-popular Italian restaurant on Wellington Street, will be shut from July 20.
Taking to social media, Sarti’s said: “Mystery project coming at Sarti Wellington Street, which means we'll be closing after service on 20th July for approximately 4 weeks.
“Over this period, Sarti Bath Street will be open to cover Wellington Street's usual hours. Watch this space!”
Opened in 1992, Sarti's is one of the city's most cherished Italian restaurants and is something of an institution.
Over the years, various several celebrities have been spotted dining there, including actors James McAvoy, Michael Keaton.and Chris Pine, director J.J. Abrams, musician and TV presenter Jools Holland, and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.
