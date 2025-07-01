Popular Italian restaurant will shut for a month.

A Glasgow restaurant that's loved by A-listers is closing for four weeks for a ‘mystery project’.

Sarti, the hugely-popular Italian restaurant on Wellington Street, will be shut from July 20.

Taking to social media, Sarti’s said: “Mystery project coming at Sarti Wellington Street, which means we'll be closing after service on 20th July for approximately 4 weeks.

“Over this period, Sarti Bath Street will be open to cover Wellington Street's usual hours. Watch this space!”

Sarti, on Wellington Street in Glasgow, is closing for a 'mystery project'. | Sarti

Opened in 1992, Sarti's is one of the city's most cherished Italian restaurants and is something of an institution.