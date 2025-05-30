A documentary featuring Irvine Welsh will close the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

A documentary inside the life of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh will close this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival, organisers have revealed.

The festival runs from August 14 to 20, and will close with the world premiere of Paul Sng’s immersive documentary Reality Is Not Enough centred around Welsh.

A scene from the documentary on Irvine Welsh | Chris McCluskie

The documentary is said to be a thrilling and revealing exploration of author Welsh, following his huge success with several film adaptations and six million books sold worldwide, and his awareness of mortality.

Welsh, who stars in the film, will be seen taking a wild journey that is said to explore the boundaries of consciousness.

The autobiographical film combines intimate observational footage, rare archive film clips and readings from his novels narrated by screen stars Liam Neeson, Maxine Peake, Ruth Negga and Stephen Graham, and musician Nick Cave.

Author Irvine Welsh tests out his DJ skills | Chris McCluskie

Reality Is Not Enough was co-financed and produced by Edinburgh-based production company LS Films, with the support of Screen Scotland and with Sarah Drummond as executive producer.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and director of the film festival, said “We were so impressed by this brilliantly immersive and fascinating documentary about iconic Scottish writer Irvine Welsh.

“Director Paul Sng’s refreshingly unusual and highly cinematic approach perfectly fits his subject – a man who has spent an entire career refusing to be pinned down, always surprising us with works of profound impact, rawness and grace.

“We could not think of a better way to round off our festival than with this terrific film.”

Sng said: “I’m completely delighted that Reality Is Not Enough has been chosen to close this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“When I read Trainspotting as a teenager in London back in the ‘90s, I had no idea I would one day live in the city where the book is set, let alone make a film with its author Irvine Welsh.

“Having our world premiere in our home city is a huge honour and we’re looking forward immensely to sharing the film with the EIFF audience.”

Drummond said: “I grew up in north Edinburgh during the era that shaped so much of Irvine’s writing, so helping bring this intimate portrait of the man behind the books to the screen has been something truly special.

“Reality Is Not Enough is raw and unexpectedly tender, and it’s been a privilege to make it here in the city that connects us both.”

Confirmation of the documentary’s inclusion comes with the Edinburgh Filmhouse - the historical home of the festival - due to reopen next month after a £1.7 million refurbishment.

Andrew O'Brien / The Scotsman

Scaffolding on the outside of the building has now been removed ahead of the venue’s relaunch.

A soft launch of the reborn art house cinema will include up to a week of screenings of major films from the past two-and-a-half years, including Brady Corbet's The Brutalist.

The new Filmhouse will include a revamped bar and cafe area, as well as an additional fourth screen, which will give the cinema capacity to expand its programme.