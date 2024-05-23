Paul Weller, Nadine Shah and Bob Vylan are among the acts on Later...with Jools Holland this week.

These are the stars of the music world appearing on the BBC’s flagship music show this week.

Since it launched on October 8, 1992, Later...with Jools Holland has become a musical institution with millions of fans around the world.

The first show included performances by The Neville Brothers and The Christians - and well over a thousand artists have featured in the near-300 programmes to date.

The 64th series of Later started last week and episode two arrives on BBC Two this Saturday at 10.35pm.

Here are the artists that are appearing - and where you can see them play in Scotland.

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah will be performing two tracks from her fifth album Filthy Underneath. Shah was born in South Tyneside before moving to London at the age of 17 to become a jazz singer, becoming close friends with Amy Winehouse.

Her debut album, Love Your Dum and Mad, was released in 2013, followed by Fast Food in 2015 and Mercury Award-shortlisted Holiday Destination in 2018.

She performed her fourth album, Kitchen Sink, in full at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2021 and her latest, Filthy Underneath, has met with near-universal critical acclaim.

If you want to see her live, she’s performing at the Edinburgh International Festival at the Queen’s Hall on Thursday, August 22. You can find tickets here.

Paul Weller

The Modfather will be performing two songs from his 17th solo album, 66.

Shooting to fame as the frontman of The Jam in the late 1970s, Weller has proved to have real staying power, swiftly changing musical genre when his first band broke up to form The Style Council in the 1980s. Further succes has come with his solo career, starting with his eponymous debut in 1992.

Weller’s many awards include four Brits - three for Best British Male and one for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

You have a few chances to see him in Scot,and this year - at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 13, then Dundee’s Caird Hall on Sunday, October 27, and a pair of dates at Glasgow Barrowland on Monday, October 28, and Tuesday, October 29. All remaining tickets are available here.

Bob Vylan

2024 breakout duo will be performing the track Hunger Games from their third album Humble as the Sun.

Formed in 2017, the group are made by of singer/guitarist Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan and play a style merging elements of grime, punk rock and hip hop.

They released their debut album, We Live Here, in 2020 after a series of EPs and singles, and their second album, Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life, went top 20 in 2022.

Their latest album, Humble as the Sun is their biggest success to date.

You can catch Bob Vylan at Glasgow’s SWG3 venue on Wednesday, October 30. Tickets are available here.

Katherine Priddy

Folk artist Katherine Priddy will be performing a song from her second album The Pendulum Swing.

Priddy reached number one on the Official UK Folk Albums Chart (and number 23 on the Official UK Albums Sales Chart) with her debut album The Eternal Rocks Beneath in 2021.

Descrived as a “folk prodigy”, she’s collaborated with the likes of David Delarre, Ciaran Algar, George Boomsma, Jon Wilks, Jon Nice, Lukas Drinkwater and John Smith.

Her second album, The Pendulum Swing, arrived in February 2024 to critical praise.

She’s playing Glasgow’s Oran Mor on Friday, March 21, 2025. You can bag tickets here.

Rachel Chinouriri

South London singer Rachel Chinouriri will be performing her track Never Need Me from her debut album What a Devastating Turn of Events.

Chinouriri first started posting songs on SoundCloud, before switching to major streaming platforms in 2018 and finding fame when a track from her EP So My Darling became a hit on TikTok.

A second EP, Better Off Without, followed in 2022 and her debut album, What a Devastating Turn of Events, was released in May 2024.