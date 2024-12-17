Adding a sixth venue to their portfolio, Merchant Leisure has taken over an Italian restaurant on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Gordon’s Trattoria, a cherished Italian gem situated on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, has been acquired by Merchant Leisure.

Gordon Scott, who opened the restaurant in 1982, recently announced his retirement and has sold the venue for an undisclosed fee to his close friend Jim Tullis, owner of Merchant Leisure.

Merchant Leisure have announced they wish to keep the restaurant as it is for the time being, and continue ‘serving up authentic Italian cuisine made with passion and the finest ingredients.’

Locals and tourists alike have long enjoyed the restaurant’s authentic cuisine and prominent location, offering customers ‘the heart of Italy in the heart of Edinburgh’.

Classic Italian dishes populate the menu including ‘Tagliatelle Reale’ - plump King Prawns paired with delicate asparagus and cherry tomatoes, simmered in olive oil, garlic, white wine and parsley. A range of pizzas such as the ‘Primavera’ - topped with parma ham and a balsamic glaze drizzle - are joined by much-loved sharing options like ‘Focaccia’ and a selection of chicken-based dishes such as ‘Pollo Dianne’ - cooked in mushrooms, onions, French mustard and a brandy cream sauce.

In 2022 Gail Porter named Gordon’s as one of her favourite restaurants in the city. Speaking to The Scotsman she said it was her favourite place to meet a friend for a meal. She said: “It’s got to be Gordon’s Trattoria, a lovely little family-run traditional Italian restaurant on the Royal Mile just down from St Giles Cathedral and of course Edinburgh Castle. Restaurants come and go but Gordon’s has been open since the early 80s and it’s a real Edinburgh institution. The owner Gordon and he’s become a great friend to me over the years. I always get such a warm welcome there, it feels like coming home. I’m vegetarian and I love their ravioli which are stuffed with spinach and ricotta and tossed in butter, sage and pine kernels.”

As reported in 2018 by the Edinburgh Evening News, the restaurant was put up for sale. The listing mentioned that the open plan restaurant has seating for 62 covers, with additional seating outside for 24 covers and that the property was once the shop of legendary philanthropist James Gillespie, who went on to found the James Gillespie Hospital before his death in 1797.

Merchant Leisure owns bars & restaurants across the city including The Newsroom, The Piper’s Rest, Burgers & Beers Grillhouse and The Railbridge. Their speakeasy venue Jackson the Tailor, located at the top of Leith Street and inspired by the speakeasy culture of the early 20th century, was recently shortlisted for a design award by the British Institute of Interior Design.

Commenting on the takeover, Arthur Mustard, managing director at Merchant Leisure Ltd, said: “We are very excited to announce our ownership of Gordon’s Trattoria. It’s such an honour to take over an Edinburgh establishment with such rich history and loyal customers. Our plan is to keep the venue as it is for now, serving authentic Italian food in the heart of Edinburgh. We look forward to welcoming new customers, as well as meeting the locals who make this restaurant so special.”