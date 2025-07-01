Scottish restaurant that A-list celebrities love is closing for ‘mystery project’

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Popular Italian restaurant will shut for a month.

A Glasgow restaurant that's loved by A-list celebrities is closing for four weeks for a ‘mystery project’.

Sarti, the hugely-popular Italian restaurant on Wellington Street, will be shut from July 20.

Taking to social media, Sarti’s said: “Mystery project coming at Sarti Wellington Street, which means we'll be closing after service on 20th July for approximately 4 weeks.

“Over this period, Sarti Bath Street will be open to cover Wellington Street's usual hours. Watch this space!”

Sarti, on Wellington Street in Glasgow, is closing for a 'mystery project'.placeholder image
Sarti, on Wellington Street in Glasgow, is closing for a 'mystery project'. | Sarti

Opened in 1992, Sarti's is one of the city's most cherished Italian restaurants and is something of an institution.

Over the years, various several celebrities have been spotted dining there, including actors James McAvoy, Michael Keaton.and Chris Pine, director J.J. Abrams, musician and TV presenter Jools Holland, and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

