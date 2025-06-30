‘Phenomenal’ Scottish restaurant to close after 15 years, leaving customers ‘gutted’
One of Glasgow city centre's best-loved restaurants is closing. But it's not goodbye for good.
Yiamas Greek Taverna, based on Bath Street, has been a big favourite with locals for 15 years now.
Its owners announced its closure on social media on Monday – but they confirmed this isn’t the end for the business.
Yiamas first opened its doors in 2012 and soon became a popular spot among locals, largely thanks to its fresh, flavour-packed Greek street food.
The restaurant was founded by Yiannis Bantouvakis, and since his passing in 2016, has been run by his wife Linda and daughter Stascia, who continued the family legacy.
The pair have said that Yiamas will close on July 27, with a new chapter already in the works.
In a post on Facebook, Stascia said: “It’s been an incredible 15 years, and we’ve met the most amazing people.
“Yiamas customers truly are the best, but it’s time for us to move on.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for your support through the years. We’re not saying goodbye, just see you soon.”
Reacting to the news, one customer said in the comments: “Gutted to be reading this. One of my fave places in Glasgow to go to. We often traveled from Saltcoats just to get our Yiamas fix. Awesome food and great service. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.”
Another wrote: “This breaks my heart. This is genuinely the greatest Greek restaurant I have ever eaten in.”
A third person commented: “I know this can’t have been an easy decision but it sounds like exciting times lie ahead. Our favourite Greek restaurant. Thank you for everything over the years – the phenomenal food, the friendship, and the best memories.”
