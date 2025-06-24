A long-standing Scottish bar and restaurant is set to close for about two months as it undergoes a multimillion pound refurbishment.

The Ubiquitous Chip , one of Glasgow’s most treasured restaurants and bars, is to undergo a multi-million pound restoration set to rejuvenate and infuse a new lease of life into the historic Ashton Lane venue.

The works, which will see the much-loved West End establishment close for around 60 days from late evening on Saturday, 5 July, will preserve the building’s unique character and legacy, while refreshing and restoring the spaces that have hosted countless first dates, wedding celebrations, family gatherings and unforgettable dinners over the last 53 years.

Fondly referred to as ‘The Chip’ by its loyal clientele, the doors will reopen to the public in mid-September with the team say, an “enhanced visual appeal, fresh menus, extended opening hours and a continued commitment to its customers, long-standing local suppliers and culinary values.”

The restoration will include a full refurbishment of the restaurant’s main dining areas, as well as the careful preservation of iconic features such as the intricate murals by Alasdair Gray and the tranquil Koi Carp pond – both as loved and as recognisable as The Chip’s name itself.

New, bespoke lighting will be installed in the courtyard, bringing a refreshed dimension to the dining experience.

Following careful consideration and planning by head chef, Doug Lindsay, the kitchens on both floors will be extended and upgraded to provide an improved, fully functional environment to support the skilled teams in crafting new innovative menus alongside signature dishes.

The enhancements will continue in the restaurant, where changes in the main dining and mezzanine areas include the addition of plush seating and soft furnishings in a mix of rich colours that complement and enrich the botanical theme, completed with the installation of new bespoke lighting to bring it all together.

Works will commence from Monday, 23 June at the Ubiquitous Chip | Contributed

The works will also see the expansion of the much-loved Wee Bar into the neighbouring building, formerly a bookmakers.

Whilst the cosy and familiar environment will remain in this area, the expansion will introduce a more intimate and inviting den, forged around the clandestine character of a speakeasy and establishing another space to tempt customers inside.

Will Allen, general manager, said: “The Chip has always been a place full of life – and over the years, that life has left its mark.

“This restoration is about caring for an establishment that locals and visitors to Glasgow hold dear. We’re ensuring it’s ready for the decades, generations and many more memorable moments to come within its walls.

“While these changes will bring fresh energy to the space, The Chip will remain instantly recognisable to those who know and love it.

“We know it’s important that we keep everything that makes this place special – the atmosphere, the people, the design – and give it the love and attention it deserves to enrich its journey for the future.”

Founded by Ronnie Clydesdale in 1971 to celebrate the best of Scottish produce, The Chip has played a defining role in Glasgow’s food story and has remained a cornerstone of the city’s culinary identity.

Originally opened in Ruthven Lane before moving to Ashton Lane, it has spent over five decades at the heart of the West End, welcoming generations of diners and regulars who have made it part of their lives.

Widely acknowledged as a leading innovator in Glasgow's culinary foodscape , The Chip was the first venue to proudly celebrate its Scottish provenance and local suppliers – an approach which has since been adopted by multiple other establishments.

Over the years, it has received several prestigious awards for its outstanding food and drink and currently holds 2AA Rosettes and an AA Notable Wine List Award.

Around 20 new roles will also be created ahead of reopening to support the move to seven-day service across both the restaurant and bar.

Mr Allen added: “You can see and feel how well-loved The Chip is – it’s in the walls, the floors, the regulars and the stories people share.

“The enhancements have been curated to celebrate and preserve the history of the venue and the millions of memories that have been made here, whilst also investing in its future.

“The restoration is about nurturing the soul of The Chip, ensuring it remains a vibrant, relevant and welcoming destination for generations to come. We will once again set the stage and standard of culinary exploration and exemplary cuisine and can’t wait to embark on this exciting new chapter. ”

Before the doors close for the summer, guests are invited to enjoy a special events including: Sunday, 29 June: Rooftop Takeover with Tequlia Patron and Cointreau (margarita party) music from Shaka Loves you 2pm-7pm

Thursday, 3 July: Jura Jig music from the Campbells Boys in the Big Pub with drams from Jura Whisky