Storm Ashley: High winds and rain cause travel disruption

Met Office warns of risk of “injuries and danger to life” from large waves and beach debris

Storm Ashley has caused travel disruption as high winds and rain batter the UK.

Heavy rain and 80mph winds are predicted in places, with the first named storm of the season "likely" to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for wind came into place for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales at 3am and ran until midnight on Sunday.

An amber warning for the north-west of Scotland was issued from 9am on Monday until midnight, with the weather service warning "injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties".

Ferry operator CalMac cancelled the majority of sailings, with the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis and Harris being cut off as a result of adverse conditions at sea caused by the high winds.

On Friday, operator P&O Ferries announced its sailings between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland's south west were to be cancelled on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said "very strong, severe gales" on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in "very large waves".

The north of Scotland will remain under a yellow warning for wind from midnight until 9am on Monday.

Mr Stroud said strong, gale force winds mean "fallen debris and trees" could affect commuters at the start of the week.

Road users in Scotland have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

The Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, Perthshire - an autumnal attraction aimed at families where the forest is turned into a light show - also announced it would be cancelled on Sunday, stressing the safety of attendees and staff was "of the utmost importance".

Police Scotland advised motorists to "plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible" before the "strong likelihood" of disruption on roads, while Transport Scotland has warned of likely delays to public transport, including the country's ferry network.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan , Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: "Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements.

"Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you."

ScotRail said services will be subject to "precautionary speed restrictions" from 4pm on Sunday until Monday morning for services in the west and north Highlands, Ayrshire and Stranraer. There were also restrictions between Perth and Inverness.

Network Rail Scotland shared a video on X of waves breaching the sea wall near Saltcoats, Ayrshire, affecting the nearby train line and making it "not safe to run trains until conditions improve".

As a result, services from Glasgow Central to Largs and Ardrossan will terminate at Kilwinning and turn back from there.

The company warned that services on Monday morning could be affected by trees and debris on the track and asked customers to check their services before travelling.

The Met Office said Sunday will be a "widely windy day" with storm-force wins in the North West.

Rain will spread eastwards before sunny spells, but with gusty winds moving east during the afternoon.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon."