New management team pledges to create a ‘vibrant future’ for much-loved Glasgow hotel

A city centre hotel will be refurbished as part of a deal that sees it reverting to its former name.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arthouse Hotel in Bath Street formerly known as the Abode, has been sold to a private investor – with the new owners pledging to invest in a full refit of the 59-bedroom property built in 1829 by James Campbell

The hotel is part of a B-listed building that has had several incarnations, from being the childhood home of Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman, who had the dubious honour of being the only Prime Minister to die at 10 Downing Street, to time as an office for the education board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its new form, the hotel will be managed by C1 Capital. The deal is part of C1 Capital’s strategic growth, as it continues to expand its portfolio by actively seeking new opportunities to manage and reposition hospitality assets across the UK.

The Arthouse Hotel in Bath Street

Director at C1 Capital, Kristian Dijkstra, said: “C1 Capital is delighted to have taken over the management of the Arthouse Hotel Glasgow (former Abode Glasgow) following its acquisition by a private investor for an undisclosed sum. We will oversee the hotel's operations on behalf of the new owner.

“The new ownership marks an exciting new chapter for this historic building, with the planned upgrades set to enhance the guest experience and elevate the property’s standing in Glasgow’s hospitality market, ensuring a vibrant future for the Arthouse Hotel Glasgow.”

The Arthouse Hotel offers four different levels of bedrooms, a bar and brasserie, plus a meetings and events space.