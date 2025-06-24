Scran Awards 2025: All the winners including Scottish chef and restaurant of the year

Last night (Monday 23 June) The Scotsman Scran Awards took place at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

Business owners and teams from across Scotland’s vibrant food and drink industry came together to celebrate the sector, and have a great night, at this year’s Scran awards. There were 16 award categories, with nominations whittled down to the winners by an expert panel of judges.

The night, which welcomed 200 people from across the industry, started with a drinks reception by sponsors Rutland Gin and The Glenturret distillery before host Katy Johnston got things underway, followed by a speech from The Scotsman food and drink editor, Rosalind Erskine. The meal - a showcase of Scottish produce including a Scottish tapas trio, classic chicken balmoral and a dessert of chocolate brownie with raspberry compote - were thoroughly enjoyed in between awards being presented.

Awards for the 2025 ceremony included: Best Scottish pub; Employee of the Year; Best Scottish Chef of the Year; Best Hotel Restaurant; Best Fine Dining and Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

Rosalind Erskine, food and drink editor and host of Scran podcast, said: “Congratulations to this year’s winners and nominees. We received an incredibly high calibre of entries for the awards, and judging was tough but it was wonderful to see so many passionate individuals and businesses who champion our wonderful Scottish food and drink.

“The Scotsman Scran Awards have been developed to celebrate the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is. From Michelin-Starred fine dining to coffee shops and celebrated chefs and spirits, the Scottish food, drink and hospitality scene is a melting pot of talent and innovation, and these awards will be celebrating the very best of this.”

The 2025 Scran Award winners | Scott Louden

The Scotsman Scran Award 2025 winners were as follows:

Newcomer of the Year: Elements

Hidden Gem Award: Moor of Rannoch Restaurant and Rooms

Sustainability Award: Timberyard

Best Spirit: Seven Crofts Fisherman’s Strength Gin

Best Whisky: Rhythm and Booze Records release 1

Best Fine Dining Experience: Edinbane Lodge

Best Street Food: Crofter’s Kitchen

Best Hotel Restaurant: Killiecrankie House

Best Scottish Pub: The Kirkmichael Arms

Cocktail Bar of the Year: Hey Palu

Rising Star Award: Lewis Vimpany (Highly Commended: Connor Wren)

Best Local Restaurant (reader’s choice): Tapa

Employee of the Year: Hugo McCann

Scottish Chef of the Year: Roberta Hall-McCarron

Scottish Restaurant of the Year: Celentano’s

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry: Stephen Montgomery

Anna and Dean Parker, owner of Celentano’s said of their award win: “It was genuinely a big surprise to win Scottish Restaurant of the Year! The other restaurants in the category are absolutely amazing so we were thrilled even to be finalists. It’s been a hard year for all of hospitality so we are very grateful for the support.

“Our team is incredible so a huge thanks and congratulations to every one of them. We could not do what we do without all their hard work.”

Scottish Chef of the Year Roberta Hall-McCarron said: “It is amazing to win, I honestly didn’t expect this. I would not be here without the team I have around me so thank you to them.”