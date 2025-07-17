Why does my dog have an upset stomach? Vet explains causes - and what to do

Canine tummy troubles? Here’s what could be causing it.

Now more aware of what we consume than ever, Brits have become pros at checking food labels, scanning for unpronounceable additives and hidden ingredients that can cause digestive issues.

But whilst we’re cleansing our own diets, it’s just as important to dive into our dogs' food too.

For some dogs, diets including ingredients like grains, mixed proteins or specific proteins like poultry can upset sensitive tummies

Food sensitivities can cause discomfort, ranging from vomiting and diarrhoea, to more severe conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

Keeping an eye on the back of the pack - and your dog's behaviour - can make a big difference.

Barking Heads Vet, Dr Scott Miller, advises pet owners to be mindful of their pets’ unique dietary needs, urging owners to explore alternative food options where appropriate, ensuring a healthier and happier digestive system for their pooch.

Here’s what could be causing problems.

Grains

Some dogs have trouble digesting grains, this could be due to quality, quantity or intolerances to the type of grain. Switching to a grain free diet could help reduce stomach issues.

Mixed meats

Some foods with a mix of meat ingredients can be too much for sensitive tummies this could be due to high fat levels or specific protein intolerances. To reduce the risk choose a single protein source kibble.

Protein Intolerances

If your dog has intolerances to specific proteins, for example poultry, this could trigger a reaction in your dog. Poultry fat is a highly concentrated fat source that many dogs simply cannot tolerate, especially those with sensitivity to poultry proteins. Owners of pets with this sensitivity see improvements when switching to a poultry-free diet.

Sudden Diet Changes

Dogs digestive systems aren't equipped for quick changes to food. If you are thinking of altering your dog's diet Dr Scott recommends making gradual changes over a two week period. A rapid shift in your dog's diet could trigger an upset stomach by disrupting the balance of gut bacteria. Disrupting this balance could cause gastronomical issues like nausea and diarrhoea.

Toxic Substances

An upset stomach is often caused by eating something that they shouldn’t, for example while on a walk. Sometimes out of curiosity or hunger, dogs may eat indigestible items, such as discarded food, rubbish or even toxic plants. These could lead to upset stomachs, irritated digestive tract or even blockages. If you see your dog eating something questionable, it’s important to remove it straight away, monitor them for any changes and consult a vet if they begin to show signs of distress.

Stress & Anxiety

And finally, it’s important to remember that digestive issues aren’t always food-related. Stress and anxiety can also play a significant role, particularly if there have been recent changes at home. If you notice a change in your dog’s general wellbeing, it’s always best to consult your veterinarian for tailored advice.

What Dog Owners Can Do

If you’ve noticed signs of digestive distress in your dog it may be time to reassess their diet. Symptoms could include:

  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • LethargyLoss of appetite

Switching to food designed for sensitive stomachs can help alleviate these symptoms for your furry family member and provide some Tummy Loving Care. Pet owners should also consult with a vet for further advice on managing specific dog's dietary sensitivities.

