Tragically, thieves sometimes target dog owners and steal their beloved pets.

Dog Thefts 2025: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most often stolen - including the loving Pug 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Jun 2021, 16:40 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
With dog ownership at record levels, tragically thefts are also on the up – particularly when it comes to these specific breeds.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

Sadly the number of thefts of dogs has reached an all-time high in recent times as prices have soared due to increased demand for pups.

Comparison site money.co.uk have revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.

Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing). Here are the breeds tragically at most risk of being stolen.

One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year. Photo: Canva

The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years.

2. Chihuahua

The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years. Photo: Canva

Another small breed targeted by criminals is the Jack Russell Terrier - with 107 thefts.

3. Jack Russell

Another small breed targeted by criminals is the Jack Russell Terrier - with 107 thefts. Photo: Canva

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners.

4. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

